Aberdeen U18s confirm league title win with 2-1 victory over Rangers

Aberdeen U18s have secured league title glory with a 2-1 defeat of Rangers.

The triumphant Dons fought back from a goal down to secure the win – and the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title.

The league glory also seals a place in European competition for Aberdeen U18s heroes and their boss Scott Anderson next season.

Rangers grabbed the lead at the Ibrox club’s training ground after 28 minutes.

However, the Dons hit back in the 32nd minute when Fletcher Boyd scored after a Findlay Marshall shot hit the post.

Congratulations to Scott Anderson, all his coaching staff and the young Dons who have this evening clinched the CAS U18 League title and with it a place in Europe next season! ✈️ 🔜 More to follow — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 10, 2024

Aberdeen then went ahead in the 52nd minute via a superb Marshall goal.

In the closing stages keeper Rodrigo Vitols made two fantastic saves to help the Dons to victory.

Securing the league title glory came just over a week after the Dons’ 18s were edged out 2-1 by Rangers at Hampden in the SFA Youth Cup final.

ABERDEEN’S TITLE-WINNING HEROES: Vitols, Carrol, Hamilton, Stewart (C), Watson, Akindileni, Bavidge, Boyd, Mackie, Wilson, Marshall. Subs – Smillie, Kondolo, Ross, Clark, Teasdale, Masson, Stephen