Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock set for new role at sixth tier English club

The 75-year-old is poised to join the board at Torquay United.

By Danny Law
Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock is set to join Torquay United’s board of directors as a football advisor.

The 75-year-old left the Dons in March after only 33 days and eight games in charge.

The former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City boss is poised for a new role at Torquary after new owners agreed to take over the club, which is in administration.

Torquay play in National League South in the sixth tier of English football.

The club’s co-chairman Michael Westcott told the BBC: “Neil’s been a huge help to us personally.

“We’re not from the football world, we’re from the business world, our involvement in football has been a lifelong love for Torquay United.

“As business people we believe in surrounding ourselves with bright minds that know their particular area of speciality much better than us.”

Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Shutterstock

He added: “I think that Neil’s reputation precedes him.

“I think he’s a very reassuring presence both to young players and experienced players, and also to a football team manager.

“He’s been around the football world for more than 40 years and the fact that Torquay United can benefit from his experience, his contacts, his presence, his personality.

“I think will be of tremendous support for the club as we start thinking about how we can be as competitive on the pitch as we possibly can.”

One of the first tasks for Warnock, who managed Torquay in 1993, in his new role will be to help the club find a new manager.

