Aberdeen crush Hibernian 4-0 at Easter Road to continue resurgence under interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen crush Hibernian 4-0 at Easter Road to continue resurgence under interim boss Peter Leven

Teenage attacker Fletcher Boyd makes sensational debut with a goal to cap a memorable week where the 16-year-old won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen extended their unbeaten Premiership record under interim boss Peter Leven with a 4-0 destruction of Hibernian.

The Dons are now unbeaten in seven league games for a points return of 17 from a possible 21.

This was also a fifth successive league clean sheet for the resurgent Dons.

A superb performance by the Reds was given added sheen by the dream debut of 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd.

The teen was introduced as a substitute and netted in injury time to complete a memorable week for the young star.

Boyd won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title with the Dons last week.

New boss Jimmy Thelin, currently at Swedish side Elfsborg, is set to begin his Pittodrie career on June 3.

What is clear is that Leven, 40, will play a key role in Thelin’s bid to bring success back to Pittodrie.

During his time as interim boss Leven has transformed Aberdeen from a team threatened with a relegation battle to a winning machine.

Granted the games are in the bottom six, but the turnaround under Leven has been marked.

Securing Leven as assistant first team coach under Leven is a masterstroke.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Victory… but in bottom six wasteland

Aberdeen put Hibs to the sword in the capital via superb goals from Leighton Clarkson, Dante Polvara, Bojan Miovski and teen Boyd.

For all the positivity of this victory and performance the Dons effectively romped the battle of the Premiership underperformers.

Clubs with the budget, squad and fanbase of Aberdeen and Hibs should not end the season in the Premiership bottom six wasteland.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

But they are and finishing best of the bottom six cannot paper over the bigger picture of a dismal league campaign.

Leven has orchestrated a resurgence of form that eliminated any threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Now all that is left is that ‘race’ to finish seventh, a futile feat in trying to somehow diminish the level of Premiership failure.

Dons fans will take absolutely no solace from finishing top of the bottom six.

Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri and Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann in action. Image: SNS
Hibernian’s Rocky Bushiri and Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann in action. Image: SNS

Battle to impress new boss Thelin

New Aberdeen manager Thelin, who agreed a three-year deal to boss the Dons, is remaining in Sweden until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break

The 46-year-old was unable to watch live coverage of Aberdeen’s clash as Elfsborg were in action at the same time, losing to Djurgarden.

However Thelin will inevitably scrutinise footage from Easter Road as he continues planning for his debut season in Scotland.

Many players are fighting for their Pittodrie futures in the remaining bottom six fixtures.

They will have done their cause no harm with the defeat of Hibs.

Hibernian's Rocky Bushiri and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action . Image: SNS
Hibernian’s Rocky Bushiri and Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett in action . Image: SNS

Interim boss Leven return to dugout

Interim boss Peter Leven was back in the Dons’ dugout having missed the 1-0 win against St Johnstone due to undergoing emergency surgery on his hip on the eve of the game.

Leven retained faith with the same starting XI that beat St Johnstone 1-0 to officially confirm their Premiership safety.

That meant captain Graeme Shinnie was again named on the bench.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Dons stun Hibs with superb goals

Hibs created the first opportunity in the second minute when Martin Boyle outmuscled Stefan Gartenmann to break in on goal.

Keeper Kelle Roos raced out to narrow the gap and saved at Boyle’s feet 15 yards out.

In the 23rd minute Roos spilled a vicious 22-yard drive from Myziane Maolida.

The loose ball fell to Boyle but the Dons keeper did well to recover and save his 15-yard strike.

Soon after a shot from Dante Polvara was deflected into the side-netting.

Aberdeen went ahead via a sensational goal.

Midfielder Clarkson picked up a pass from Hoilett 25 yards out in space.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS

He looked up, picked his spot and unleashed a sensational right-footed curling shot that left keeper Jojo Wollacott with no chance.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 39th minute when the influential Hoilett pulled a pass back to Polvara from the right byline.

Midfielder Polvara drilled a superb 15-yard drive into the far top corner.

Aberdeen made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute via a devastating move as Hoilett’s low cross was dummied by Clarkson.

Debut for title winning teen Boyd

It was an inspired piece of game intelligence by Clarkson to allow the ball to find Miovski who clinically fired home from 15 yards for his 26th goal of the season.

In the 70th minute Hoilett swung in a low cross and keeper Wollacott did well to bravely dive in ahead of sub Shinnie to win the ball.

Teenage attacker Boyd was taken on for his first team debut in the 83rd minute.

It completed a memorable week for Boyd who was a key part of Aberdeen’s U18 side that won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title last week with a 2-1 win against Rangers.

The 16-year-old was given a standing ovation by the travelling Dons fans in recognition of his league title heroics.

Boyd marked his Aberdeen debut with a goal in injury time when smashing into the roof of the net from close range in front of the Dons supporters.

The Dons fans sang “Fletcher Boyd, he’s one of our own” in unison.

A star is born.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd during the Premiership match against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd scored after coming off the bench against Hibs. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-1-4-1): Roos 6; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, MacDonald 7, MacKenzie 7 (McGarry 77); Barron 7;  McGrath 8, Polvara 7 (Shinnie 67), Clarkson 8 (Boyd 83), Hoilett 7 (Duk 77); Miovski 7 (Sokler 67).

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen,  Milne, Rubezic.

HIBS (4-2-3-1): Wollacott 6; Cadden 4, Hanlon 4, Bushiri 4, Obita 5; Moriah-Welsh 5 (Levitt 60), Newell 5; Boyle 5, Marcondes 5, Maolida 5; Vente 5 (Campbell 60).

Subs not used: Johnson, Doyle-Hayes, Amos, Stevenson, Le Fondre, Triantis, Jair,

Referee: Grant Irvine

Man-of-the-match: Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock set for new role at sixth tier English…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster deliver a post-match team talk after a win against Dundee United in the SWPL
Rachel Corsie: Where do Aberdeen go from here with women's side after manager Clint…
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian in December. Jamie Grath is left. Image: Shutterstock.
'Five or six really good chances' and missed penalty: Aberdeen can right wrongs of…
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during Aberdeen's pre-Hibs press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Peter Leven on emergency operation drama - and how Dons fan interrupted Aberdeen interim…
Aberdeen midfielder Findlay Marshall. scored the winner to secure league title glory Image: SNS
Aberdeen U18s confirm league title win with 2-1 victory over Rangers
2
Eoin Jess celebrates scoring against Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess to play in the Granite City alongside former Pittodrie captain…
Newly appointed Aberdeen Youth Academy Director Stuart Glennie (l) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson
Aberdeen appoint Stuart Glennie as new youth academy director
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Joe Harper: Expect major changes in the summer from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year

Conversation