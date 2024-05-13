Aberdeen fan view: Dons and Hibernian will hope next season offers far more positivity after difficult campaigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons and Hibernian will hope next season offers far more positivity after difficult campaigns

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's comfortable victory at Easter Road.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Few clubs’ fortunes have been so closely matched in recent times as those of Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Up and down the table, from the top half to the bottom, they have travelled together as if tied at the ankle for a school sports day.

The thing about a three-legged race, of course, is that it permits neither participant to run at full speed, and rarely have these teams hit a consistent stride.

That both have routinely failed to explore their potential of late is demonstrated by the quite astounding fact that Peter Leven and Nick Montgomery yesterday became the 11th different pair of managers to shake hands on this fixture in its last 14 league stagings.

That will become 12 in 15 when Jimmy Thelin arrives next season to begin a project described as requiring time, and in that regard it may be useful for the Dons to have the yardstick of their co-sufferers.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead v Hibernian.
Bojan Miovski celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead v Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

Whether Montgomery survives to be Thelin’s first adversary in this rivalry is a subject of increasingly stormy debate in Leith, and whichever way the wind eventually blows it will provide Aberdeen with a medium-term forecast of their own.

Either Hibs will hold their nerve and demonstrate whether there is indeed a harvest to be made of exotically sourced seeds tended with patience, or they will climb the fence once more and report back on the relative greenness of the grass.

Whichever lane they choose, each of these two clubs will be hoping that next season will be the one where they are able to unshackle themselves and sprint off towards the line.

For the Dons, the hope is that it is less three-legged race and more egg and spoon – and that Thelin is the thumb that holds theirs in place while others crack all around them.

