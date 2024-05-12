Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd hailed for ‘fairytale’ scoring debut by interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd hailed for ‘fairytale’ scoring debut by interim boss Peter Leven

Teen star Boyd, 16, came off the bench to score on his debut in the 4-0 win against Hibs just three days after winning the league title with Aberdeen under-18s.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd has been hailed by interim boss Peter Leven for producing a “fairytale” scoring debut.

The 16-year-old attacker came off the bench to net in injury time as Aberdeen destroyed Hibernian 4-0 at Easter Road.

It completed a sensational three days for Boyd who won the Club Academy Scotland under-18 league title on Friday with a 2-1 win against Rangers.

Within 72 hours the Scotland under-16 international was in dreamland again when netting on his debut.

Of the teenager’s debut, Leven said “Wow, he will never forget that.”

Boyd became Aberdeen’s youngest ever goal-scorer.

Leven said he allowed the teen time to celebrate the league title win on Friday before telling him he was named in the squad.

For Leven, netting in a debut to remember was reward for the teen’s sensational season with the under-18s.

Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen is mobbed by team mates after scoring on his first team debut to give Aberdeen a 0-4 lead, Image: Shutterstock
Leven said: “Just to get his debut is amazing but to score… wow, he will never forget that.

“The fans were unbelievable and for them to sing ‘Fletcher Boyd, he’s one of our own’ is a fairytale for him.

“Fletcher has been brilliant this season for the under-18s and they won the league the other day.

“He has contributed to more than 30 goals in the 18s and has just turned 16.”

Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen scores past Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on his first team debut. Image: Shutterstock
Boyd’s breakthrough can be an inspiration

Boyd and the under-18s secured the league title just a week after narrowly losing the SFA Youth Cup final to Rangers 2-1 at Hampden.

Leven insists the dream debut of Boyd should act as inspiration to the other emerging young stars at the club.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock
He said: “It 100% shows if you are good enough you are old enough.

“There’s a pathway at this club as the academy has done amazing this year.

“It hopefully shows the other boys there is a pathway.

“I told Fletcher on Saturday he would be in the squad.

“We obviously left him after Friday’s result and let him celebrate with his team-mates a little bit.

“Then we told him he was in the squad.

“Then I pulled him before we left that he is on the bench.”

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead. Image: Shutterstock
‘We are a top team’ says Leven

Aberdeen demolished Hibs in the capital courtesy of superb goals from Leighton Clarkson, Dante Polvara and Bojan Miovski.

Teen Boyd added icing on the cake with the late goal.

Boyd grew up in Portsoy, which also produced Aberdeen legend Eoin Jess.

Teen Boyd then attended the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen.

The Dons are now seven games unbeaten under the interim guidance of first team coach Leven.

They have also secured five successive clean sheets and are in pole position to finish best of the rest in the bottom six.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin will take over the managerial role on June 3 having agreed a three-year deal to lead the Dons.

Leven will be an assistant first team coach under the Swede next season and beyond.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
He said: “That opening 20 minutes annoyed me a little bit as we were dragged all over and we started following them into spaces we didn’t want to go.

“They are good players but we need a bit more discipline.

“But when we are on it and pass the ball and move it at speed we are a top team and showed that again today.

“I’m delighted with the clean sheet again.

“The last two games we won 1-0, 1-0 and should have scored more.

“Today we did that.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

‘Embarrassing’ result for Hibs boss

The Hibs supporters booed their team off the park at half-time and full-time as they were blown away by the Dons.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery said he was “embarrassed” at the result.

He said: “The expectation on this club and the pressure from the fans is normal.

“Moving forward we need players who can accept that pressure and expectation.

“I understand their frustration. It was an embarrassing result for us at home.”

