Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven rejects players’ day off plea as he targets winning end to season

Leven also lifted the lid on the 'tough call' to leave captain Graeme Shinnie on the bench for the second successive match.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven rejected his players’ request for a day off after humbling Hibs – as he demands no let-up in the bid to end the season with a winning streak.

The Dons racked up a third successive victory with a 4-0 mauling of Hibs in Edinburgh.

Under Leven, the in-form Reds are now unbeaten in seven Premiership fixtures and have registered clean sheets in five successive league games.

The emphatic defeat of Hibs was the Dons’ 52nd fixture in all competitions this season.

However, Leven knocked back a request for a day off ahead of Wednesday’s Pittodrie clash with Livingston as he aims to end the campaign by winning all five post-split fixtures.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
He said: “They asked for the day off on Monday, but I said ‘no chance’.

“We’ve got two games to try and win.

“That was the target I put to them and they bought into it.”

Revival under interim boss Leven’s guidance

Leven has orchestrated a dramatic upsurge in form since being placed in interim charge of the Dons in March.

He was given control of the first team (for the second time this season) when Neil Warnock stepped down as interim boss after only 33 days.

Warnock had failed to win any of his six Premiership fixtures.

Aberdeen had a nine-game winless league run stretching across Warnock and former boss Barry Robson’s tenure when Leven was handed back the reins, having previously secured a 1-1 Pittodrie draw with Celtic between Robson and Warnock’s tenures.

During Leven’s second stint, the Reds have taken 17 points from the last possible 21.

The danger of being dragged into a battle against relegation was a stark reality when Leven took over.

In only his third game, the Dons beat Ross County, who were in the relegation play-off spot, 2-1 at Pittodrie.

Had the Dons lost, they would have been level on points with the Staggies and in a relegation scrap.

But Aberdeen are now in seventh place in the table – 13 points ahead of the play-off spot.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Nicky Devlin as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS
Leven said: “I remember at one point if we had lost to Ross County we would have been level with them.

“The lads have been brilliant since I took over.

“I’m delighted.

“To get another clean sheet is great.

“The way defend, we are compact and it starts from the front.

“The work-rate the guys put in is fantastic.”

Leven on benching captain Shinnie

Leven was back in the Aberdeen dugout at Easter Road, having missed the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone due to emergency surgery.

The 40-year-old was admitted to hospital for the operation on the eve of the Saints match after an infection was discovered in his left hip.

He underwent a successful procedure to have the area cleaned out.

The interim boss had to be hooked up to a live feed of the game against St Johnstone in the hospital.

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Via phone he had player coach Jonny Hayes pass on instructions to stand-in Scott Anderson, the U18s boss.

On Sunday, Leven was back in the thick of the action in the Aberdeen dugout.

With the Dons in winning form, he opted to retain the same starting XI who defeated St Johnstone.

That meant influential skipper Graeme Shinnie was named as a substitute for the second game running.

Leven says it was a tough call – but Shinnie understood his decision.

And the club captain played a key role in the build-up at Easter Road.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Fletcher Boyd at full time after the 4-0 defeat of Hibs. Image: SNS
Leven said: “Graeme is brilliant, he’s a leader.

“Obviously he never played the last two games, but he was in there before the warm-up encouraging and shouting.

“Honestly – what a leader.

“It is tough (to leave him on the bench), but he understands that we’re winning every game.

“What a guy to bring on, though.”

Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd hailed for ‘fairytale’ scoring debut by interim boss Peter Leven

Conversation