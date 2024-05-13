First look: Aberdeen unveil new home kit for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Aberdeen unveil new home kit for next season

The Dons pay homage to their cup-double winning team of 1989-90 by returning to a checked red strip.

By Paul Third
Jamie McGrath models the new Aberdeen kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Jamie McGrath models the new Aberdeen kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen have released the first images of their new home kit for next season.

Aberdeen fans have been riding high following Sunday’s terrific 4-0 win at Hibernian as the Dons continued their impressive end to the campaign.

With new manager Jimmy Thelin due to begin work at Pittodrie next month, the excitement for the new campaign has been boosted further by the club’s new kit.

Old and new touches in Aberdeen’s 2024/25 home kit

The red checked home kit, which features a grey granite collar, is reminiscent of the strip worn by the cup double-winning side of the 1989-90 season.

Alex Smith and Jocky Scott’s Dons beat Rangers to lift the League Cup, before returning to Hampden to beat Celtic to win the Scottish Cup that season.

The kit is available to buy now online at afc.co.uk/shop or from the Pittodrie Club Shop.

Due to delivery delays, socks, goalkeeper kits and women’s shirts are not yet on sale. Socks and goalkeeper kits will be available from June, with women’s shirts on sale from July.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in the new 2024/25 home kit.
Dons captain Graeme Shinnie in the new home kit. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite?

 

