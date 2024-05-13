First look: Aberdeen unveil new home kit for next season

Aberdeen have released the first images of their new home kit for next season.

Aberdeen fans have been riding high following Sunday’s terrific 4-0 win at Hibernian as the Dons continued their impressive end to the campaign.

With new manager Jimmy Thelin due to begin work at Pittodrie next month, the excitement for the new campaign has been boosted further by the club’s new kit.

Old and new touches in Aberdeen’s 2024/25 home kit

The red checked home kit, which features a grey granite collar, is reminiscent of the strip worn by the cup double-winning side of the 1989-90 season.

Alex Smith and Jocky Scott’s Dons beat Rangers to lift the League Cup, before returning to Hampden to beat Celtic to win the Scottish Cup that season.

The kit is available to buy now online at afc.co.uk/shop or from the Pittodrie Club Shop.

Due to delivery delays, socks, goalkeeper kits and women’s shirts are not yet on sale. Socks and goalkeeper kits will be available from June, with women’s shirts on sale from July.