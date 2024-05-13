Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson reveals interim boss Peter Leven’s advice which has sky-rocketed his confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson reveals interim boss Peter Leven’s advice which has sky-rocketed his confidence

Aberdeen playmaker Clarkson also revealed the words of encouragement he gave to teenager Fletcher Boyd at Easter Road.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson says his confidence is back because interim boss Peter Leven has allowed him the freedom to express himself.

The former Liverpool star reveals it had been a “bit restrictive” for him this season before Leven was given the interim manager’s role in March.

Clarkson insists Leven has helped reignite his confidence in recent months, and has told him to shoot more.

That demand paid off as the 22-year-old netted the opener in the 4-0 demolition of Hibs with a spectacular long-range shot.

It was Clarkson’s fourth goal of the season and extended in-form Aberdeen’s unbeaten Premiership run to seven games.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS
He said: “Since Pete has been in he has given me the license to go and express myself.

“There have been times this season where it has been a bit restrictive.

“He has completely put that confidence back into me.

“As a squad against Hibs, I thought everyone to a man was confident and played well.”

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Clarkson told to ‘shoot more’

Clarkson initially joined on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool last season and lit up Pittodrie with audacious long-range goals.

After a superb loan campaign, he then signed a four-year-deal last summer for an undisclosed fee.

However, he had only netted three times this season prior to the screamer against Hibs.

Clarkson admits it “had not clicked” this season with his goal return.

But Leven has given him the self-belief and freedom again to shoot from distance.

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson at the club's Cormack Park training facility. Image: SNS
He said: “Pete has been telling me to shoot a lot more.

“I scored some good goals last year and this year it has just not quite clicked.

“I don’t shoot enough.

“Pete told me that before the game, and I had an opportunity and put it away.”

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Clarkson’s advice to teen star Boyd

Clarkson’s sensational goal was the catalyst which propelled the Dons to a humbling of Hibs at Easter Road.

Midfielder Dante Polvara and leading scorer Bojan Miovski also pitched in with impressive goals.

A memorable game for the Dons was completed when 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd came off the bench for his debut, and scored.

Playmaker Clarkson revealed he gave the same advice to the teen star Leven has constantly been offering – express yourself.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
Clarkson said: “Fletcher is such a great kid.

“He came in and looked a little bit shy, but we all put our arm around him.

“I said to him before he went on: ‘Just go express yourself and be confident’.

“That’s what he did!

“The fans helped him as well as they were chanting his name for the majority of the last 10 minutes, and the goal was the cherry on the cake for him at the end.”

‘Fletcher’s family must be so proud’

It has been an unforgettable week for teen star Boyd.

On Friday, he was a key player in the under-18s side who won the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18 league title with a 2-1 victory over Rangers.

Three days later he netted on his debut to become Aberdeen’s youngest-ever goal-scorer.

Clarkson says everyone at Aberdeen is proud of the 16-year-old.

Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen scores past Hibernian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on his first team debut. Image: Shutterstock
Clarkson said: “I have seen glimpses of Fletcher all through the year when he has been training with us and he is a good talent.

“He couldn’t have asked for a better day and his family must be so proud of him – everyone at Aberdeen football club is proud of him.

“He was buzzing in the dressing room after the game.

“Fletcher is only 16 and has just scored his first professional goal.

“That’s what he will have been dreaming of, because this is his club.

“I’m delighted for him.”

Targeting maximum post-split return

Aberdeen extended a Premiership unbeaten run to seven games with the emphatic defeat of Hibs.

The Reds have taken a maximum nine points from nine in the post-split bottom six Premiership games to date.

Clarkson aims to end the season by winning all five post-split matches- with Livingston (h, Wednesday) and Ross County (a, Sunday) remaining.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
He said: “We went to Hibs confident and the pitch was perfect to go play our football.

“A clean sheet and four goals is great.

“We are on a good run of form and the best we can give the fans is a bit of joy and a bit of excitement going into the new season.

“We still have two games remaining and we want to win both to finish on a high, then enjoy our rest and go again.”

