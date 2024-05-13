Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson reveals interim boss Peter Leven’s advice which has sky-rocketed his confidence

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson says his confidence is back because interim boss Peter Leven has allowed him the freedom to express himself.

The former Liverpool star reveals it had been a “bit restrictive” for him this season before Leven was given the interim manager’s role in March.

Clarkson insists Leven has helped reignite his confidence in recent months, and has told him to shoot more.

That demand paid off as the 22-year-old netted the opener in the 4-0 demolition of Hibs with a spectacular long-range shot.

It was Clarkson’s fourth goal of the season and extended in-form Aberdeen’s unbeaten Premiership run to seven games.

He said: “Since Pete has been in he has given me the license to go and express myself.

“There have been times this season where it has been a bit restrictive.

“He has completely put that confidence back into me.

“As a squad against Hibs, I thought everyone to a man was confident and played well.”

Clarkson told to ‘shoot more’

Clarkson initially joined on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool last season and lit up Pittodrie with audacious long-range goals.

After a superb loan campaign, he then signed a four-year-deal last summer for an undisclosed fee.

However, he had only netted three times this season prior to the screamer against Hibs.

Clarkson admits it “had not clicked” this season with his goal return.

But Leven has given him the self-belief and freedom again to shoot from distance.

He said: “Pete has been telling me to shoot a lot more.

“I scored some good goals last year and this year it has just not quite clicked.

“I don’t shoot enough.

“Pete told me that before the game, and I had an opportunity and put it away.”

Clarkson’s advice to teen star Boyd

Clarkson’s sensational goal was the catalyst which propelled the Dons to a humbling of Hibs at Easter Road.

Midfielder Dante Polvara and leading scorer Bojan Miovski also pitched in with impressive goals.

A memorable game for the Dons was completed when 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd came off the bench for his debut, and scored.

Playmaker Clarkson revealed he gave the same advice to the teen star Leven has constantly been offering – express yourself.

Clarkson said: “Fletcher is such a great kid.

“He came in and looked a little bit shy, but we all put our arm around him.

“I said to him before he went on: ‘Just go express yourself and be confident’.

“That’s what he did!

“The fans helped him as well as they were chanting his name for the majority of the last 10 minutes, and the goal was the cherry on the cake for him at the end.”

‘Fletcher’s family must be so proud’

It has been an unforgettable week for teen star Boyd.

On Friday, he was a key player in the under-18s side who won the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18 league title with a 2-1 victory over Rangers.

Three days later he netted on his debut to become Aberdeen’s youngest-ever goal-scorer.

Clarkson says everyone at Aberdeen is proud of the 16-year-old.

Clarkson said: “I have seen glimpses of Fletcher all through the year when he has been training with us and he is a good talent.

“He couldn’t have asked for a better day and his family must be so proud of him – everyone at Aberdeen football club is proud of him.

“He was buzzing in the dressing room after the game.

“Fletcher is only 16 and has just scored his first professional goal.

“That’s what he will have been dreaming of, because this is his club.

“I’m delighted for him.”

Targeting maximum post-split return

Aberdeen extended a Premiership unbeaten run to seven games with the emphatic defeat of Hibs.

The Reds have taken a maximum nine points from nine in the post-split bottom six Premiership games to date.

Clarkson aims to end the season by winning all five post-split matches- with Livingston (h, Wednesday) and Ross County (a, Sunday) remaining.

He said: “We went to Hibs confident and the pitch was perfect to go play our football.

“A clean sheet and four goals is great.

“We are on a good run of form and the best we can give the fans is a bit of joy and a bit of excitement going into the new season.

“We still have two games remaining and we want to win both to finish on a high, then enjoy our rest and go again.”