Italian giants Bologna join race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Italian giants Bologna join race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Aberdeen will be due around £500,000 in training compensation if midfielder Barron exits in the summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Italian Serie A Bologna have joined the list of clubs weighing up a summer move for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Champions League-bound Bologna have reportedly placed the 21-year-old on their radar for a summer transfer move.

Placed third in Serie A, Bologna have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Barron is out of contract at the end of the campaign and can be signed for around £500,000 in training compensation.

Aberdeen have offered Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron a new deal, but that remains on the table and it looks increasingly likely he will exit.

Bologna reportedly sent scouts to a number of recent Aberdeen games, including the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Italian top-flight clubs Cagliari and Sassuolo are also interested in Scotland under-21s captain Barron.

However, it is understood any move for Barron would be reliant on securing their top-flight survival.

Cagliari are one point above the relegation zone, while Sassuolo are in the drop zone.

Rangers, Celtic and English Championship Swansea City have also been linked with Barron.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Bologna’s success in Scottish market

Bologna have previously raided Aberdeen, having signed Lewis Ferguson for a fee understood to be around £3million including add-ons in summer 2022.

Ferguson was recently named the best midfielder in Serie A this season.

Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan were all credited with interest in Ferguson with the view to a summer bid.

However, the Scotland international suffered a season-ending cruciate injury last month.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish market has been a successful hunting ground for Bologna in recent seasons.

Bologna bought Aaron Hickey from Hearts for around £1.5m in 2020 and and sold him for £17m plus add-ons to Premier League Brentford in 2022.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen giving new boss Jimmy Thelin cause for optimism
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson reveals interim boss Peter Leven's advice which has sky-rocketed his confidence
Aberdeen's players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s league trophy at Pittodrie on Monday night. Image: Shutterstock.
'I was in awe': Stunner seals Aberdeen U18s' incredible comeback win over Celtic before…
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven rejects players' day off plea as he targets winning…
Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite?
Jamie McGrath models the new Aberdeen kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.
First look: Aberdeen unveil new home kit for next season
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Dante Polvara as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons and Hibernian will hope next season offers far more positivity…
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd hailed for 'fairytale' scoring debut by interim boss Peter…
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen crush Hibernian 4-0 at Easter Road to continue resurgence under interim boss Peter…
2
Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock set for new role at sixth tier English…

Conversation