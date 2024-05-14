Italian giants Bologna join race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Italian Serie A Bologna have joined the list of clubs weighing up a summer move for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Champions League-bound Bologna have reportedly placed the 21-year-old on their radar for a summer transfer move.

Placed third in Serie A, Bologna have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Barron is out of contract at the end of the campaign and can be signed for around £500,000 in training compensation.

Aberdeen have offered Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron a new deal, but that remains on the table and it looks increasingly likely he will exit.

Bologna reportedly sent scouts to a number of recent Aberdeen games, including the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Italian top-flight clubs Cagliari and Sassuolo are also interested in Scotland under-21s captain Barron.

However, it is understood any move for Barron would be reliant on securing their top-flight survival.

Cagliari are one point above the relegation zone, while Sassuolo are in the drop zone.

Rangers, Celtic and English Championship Swansea City have also been linked with Barron.

Bologna’s success in Scottish market

Bologna have previously raided Aberdeen, having signed Lewis Ferguson for a fee understood to be around £3million including add-ons in summer 2022.

Ferguson was recently named the best midfielder in Serie A this season.

Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Inter Milan were all credited with interest in Ferguson with the view to a summer bid.

However, the Scotland international suffered a season-ending cruciate injury last month.

The Scottish market has been a successful hunting ground for Bologna in recent seasons.

Bologna bought Aaron Hickey from Hearts for around £1.5m in 2020 and and sold him for £17m plus add-ons to Premier League Brentford in 2022.