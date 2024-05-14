Mixed emotions as Aberdeen Women’s boss Clint Lancaster prepares to bid farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Mixed emotions as Aberdeen Women’s boss Clint Lancaster prepares to bid farewell

Dons manager takes charge of his final home game on Wednesday when his side host Dundee United.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen FC Women’s manager Clint Lancaster admits to having mixed emotions as he leads his side out for his last home game in charge on Wednesday.

The Dons face Dundee United at Balmoral Stadium (7.30pm) in their penultimate SWPL game in what is Lancaster’s final week in charge.

Lancaster made the difficult decision to step down to pursue opportunities nearer his family in England earlier this month.

The Aberdeen boss said: “I have mixed emotions. It’s a tough one because I’ve really enjoyed my time here with the players and it is a shame it is coming to an end.

“But it is a lot for one full-time member of staff. My position has effectively changed during the course of my time here as I’ve effectively become an academy manager as well.

“I’ve been overseeing the running of the under-16 and under-18 girls’ teams as well as managing the first team, planning sessions and looking after recruitment.

“It has been a lot and it doesn’t help that you play 30-plus games a season. Down south women’s leagues play around 10 games fewer.

“We want lots of football but it has been long and some things happened so long ago it feels as if it was in another season. I’ll enjoy my break.

“But on the whole it has been really good and I’ve enjoyed myself here and I’ve been lucky to work with a great group of players and staff.”

‘There is definitely cause for optimism here’

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers his post-match team talk after the win over Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match team talk. Image: Shutterstock.

Lancaster leaves after leading the club to a mid-table finish in his campaign in charge.

He believes the future is bright for the women’s team and hopes his side has learned from a challenging campaign.

He said: “There is definitely cause for optimism here. The challenge will always be to keep hold of these players and we need to make sure we can do that.

“There are some good players here despite their age and it has been a really good learning season for them.

“Some have been thrown into the first team at 16 and 17 and I have to remind myself when I’m talking to someone like Bayley Hutchison as if she is a senior pro that she is still only 20.

“They have a long future ahead of them and hopefully a successful one.”

Lancaster believes players should be proud of their season

The Dons have the challenge of trying to secure a seventh place finish in the final week of the season after dropping to eighth following their 3-2 defeat by Motherwell on Sunday.

Whatever happens in the final two games the departing Dons manager believes his players should be proud of their campaign.

He said: “I’m sure if you had asked the players at the start of the season if they would finish seventh or eighth and be safe in the league with half a dozen games to go they would have taken it.

“We had the best goalkeeper in the league at the start of the season in Faye Kirby.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster, left, with goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster, left, with goalkeeper Faye Kirby, whose season was cut short after six matches. Image: Shutterstock.

“We had four wins and two defeats and were thinking we could look up but then she suffered a nasty injury and results dipped.

“When you have an elite goalkeeper it gives the team a bit of belief.

“Since Jen Currie has been here she has done really well and we’ve had some good results but it has been an up and down season.

“But the players should be really proud of what they have achieved given the adversity they have faced.”

Francesca Ogilvie and Maddie Finnie are suspended while Darcie Miller will miss the last two games due to a back injury.

