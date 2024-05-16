Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami: The key roles played by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s assistants

New manager Jimmy Thelin starts work at Aberdeen on June 3, and will take IF Elfsborg staff members Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him. But what do the two assistants bring to the Thelin tactical table?

We spoke to Boras Tidning football writer Oskar Palsson to better understand Persson and Bajrami’s roles under a boss who, during a six-year tenure, has taken Elfsborg from mid-table mediocrity to two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes in 2020 and 2023.

Former defender/midfielder Persson, 44, played for Kalmar FF in his homeland and Danish sides Tonsberg and Pors Fotball, retiring in 2014 after a spell back in Sweden with Jonkopings Sodra.

He worked as assistant under Thelin when he took charge of the Jonkoping first-team in 2014, and, in 2015, they led the club back to the Swedish top-flight for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Thelin and Persson split when the manager moved to Elfsborg in 2018, with Persson remaining at Jonkoping for another year, before serving as a manager in his own right with lower-league Motala AIF for two years.

Persson took Motala up into Sweden’s third tier in his first season, before linking back up with Thelin at Elfsborg in 2021.

Elfsborg reporter Palsson thinks Thelin and Persson’s close and long-standing coaching relationship means it was clear he would follow his boss to Aberdeen, saying: “Jimmy Thelin had Christer Persson as assistant coach already in 2014 when they got the job in Jonkopings Sodra.

“They worked together during the years, until Thelin moved to Elfsborg (December 2017).

“About one year later, Persson left Jonkoping.

“After that he coached Motala AIF in the fourth division (2019) and third division (2020).

“In January 2021, he was recruited to Elfsborg for a reunion with Jimmy Thelin.

“It’s totally clear that they know and like each other very well.

“I was not surprised at all when it came out that Persson will follow Thelin to Aberdeen – but I was more surprised about Bajrami.”

Former winger Bajrami, 36, had two spells at Elfsborg as a player, having come through the ranks at Koping FF, while also turning out for Twente, Monaco and Panathinaikos during his playing career.

Born in Pristina, now the capital of Kosovo, Bajrami represented Sweden 18 times at international level – netting in a 3-0 friendly win over Scotland in 2010.

When he retired as an Elfsborg player in 2018, he moved into youth coaching at the club, before joining the first-team staff in 2020 – so he was on-board as a coach for both Allsvenskan runners-up finishes of Thelin’s tenure.

Persson does defence, Bajrami does attack

Expert Palsson explained, while Persson and Bajrami both support Thelin by scouting Elfsborg’s upcoming opponents, their work with the players on the training pitch is – perhaps understandably – focused on different, vital areas.

Ex-defender Persson helps Thelin organise a defence who conceded just 26 goals in 30 league outings in the 2023 Swedish league season – the Allsvenskan’s best defensive record.

And former attacker Bajrami is credited with helping Elfsborg hone the winger-focused, attacking-style, which has Aberdeen fans so excited ahead of Thelin and his staff’s arrival and new Scottish season.

Journalist Palsson said: “Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami have pretty much the same things to do, both are on the pitch and both are scouting coming opponents.

“My picture is that Persson has more responsibility when it comes to the defensive parts of Elfsborg, and Bajrami is dealing more with the offensive parts.”

‘Elfsborg have developed reputation for wingers – Bajrami has been key’

Elfsborg have developed several young wingers in recent seasons, including Sweden internationals Jesper Karlsson and Jacob Ondrejka, who were both sold for profit.

Bajrami’s relationships with these attacking talents has made him a key cog in Elsborg’s player-trading model, according to Palsson, with Aberdeen operating using a similar recruitment strategy.

This is a synchronicity of approach between two clubs which was noted by Dons chairman Dave Cormack as an important reason for Thelin and his staff being appointed – with highly-regarded Dons interim manager Peter Leven also set to remain at Pittodrie alongside the incoming trio.

Palsson said: “Bajrami is very popular in the squad and had a good career as a player (started against France in the Euros 2012, for example), so I really understand that Thelin wants to bring even Bajrami.

“Young, offensive players are listening to him and Elfsborg has had a good reputation of wingers the last years.

“I think Bajrami is one of the keys behind that.”