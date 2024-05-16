Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami: The key roles played by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s assistants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami: The key roles played by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s assistants

An expert has explained the different focuses of Persson and Bajrami and how they have helped new Dons boss Thelin steer Elfsborg's Allsvenskan rise.

By Ryan Cryle
Jimmy Thelin, left, and Christer Persson, right, during their time in charge of Jonkopings Sodra. Image: Getty.
Jimmy Thelin, left, and Christer Persson, right, during their time in charge of Jonkopings Sodra. Image: Getty.

New manager Jimmy Thelin starts work at Aberdeen on June 3, and will take IF Elfsborg staff members Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him. But what do the two assistants bring to the Thelin tactical table?

We spoke to Boras Tidning football writer Oskar Palsson to better understand Persson and Bajrami’s roles under a boss who, during a six-year tenure, has taken Elfsborg from mid-table mediocrity to two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes in 2020 and 2023.

Former defender/midfielder Persson, 44, played for Kalmar FF in his homeland and Danish sides Tonsberg and Pors Fotball, retiring in 2014 after a spell back in Sweden with Jonkopings Sodra.

He worked as assistant under Thelin when he took charge of the Jonkoping first-team in 2014, and, in 2015, they led the club back to the Swedish top-flight for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Thelin and Persson split when the manager moved to Elfsborg in 2018, with Persson remaining at Jonkoping for another year, before serving as a manager in his own right with lower-league Motala AIF for two years.

Persson took Motala up into Sweden’s third tier in his first season, before linking back up with Thelin at Elfsborg in 2021.

Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF. Image: Alamy Stock Photo.

Elfsborg reporter Palsson thinks Thelin and Persson’s close and long-standing coaching relationship means it was clear he would follow his boss to Aberdeen, saying: “Jimmy Thelin had Christer Persson as assistant coach already in 2014 when they got the job in Jonkopings Sodra.

“They worked together during the years, until Thelin moved to Elfsborg (December 2017).

“About one year later, Persson left Jonkoping.

“After that he coached Motala AIF in the fourth division (2019) and third division (2020).

“In January 2021, he was recruited to Elfsborg for a reunion with Jimmy Thelin.

“It’s totally clear that they know and like each other very well.

“I was not surprised at all when it came out that Persson will follow Thelin to Aberdeen – but I was more surprised about Bajrami.”

Former winger Bajrami, 36, had two spells at Elfsborg as a player, having come through the ranks at Koping FF, while also turning out for Twente, Monaco and Panathinaikos during his playing career.

France's Hatem Ben Arfa battles Sweden's Emir Bajrami during the side's Euro 2012 Group D match in Kiev, Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.
France’s Hatem Ben Arfa battles Sweden’s Emir Bajrami during the side’s Euro 2012 Group D match in Kiev, Ukraine. Image: Shutterstock.

Born in Pristina, now the capital of Kosovo, Bajrami represented Sweden 18 times at international level – netting in a 3-0 friendly win over Scotland in 2010.

When he retired as an Elfsborg player in 2018, he moved into youth coaching at the club, before joining the first-team staff in 2020 – so he was on-board as a coach for both Allsvenskan runners-up finishes of Thelin’s tenure.

Persson does defence, Bajrami does attack

Expert Palsson explained, while Persson and Bajrami both support Thelin by scouting Elfsborg’s upcoming opponents, their work with the players on the training pitch is – perhaps understandably – focused on different, vital areas.

Ex-defender Persson helps Thelin organise a defence who conceded just 26 goals in 30 league outings in the 2023 Swedish league season – the Allsvenskan’s best defensive record.

And former attacker Bajrami is credited with helping Elfsborg hone the winger-focused, attacking-style, which has Aberdeen fans so excited ahead of Thelin and his staff’s arrival and new Scottish season.

Journalist Palsson said: “Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami have pretty much the same things to do, both are on the pitch and both are scouting coming opponents.

“My picture is that Persson has more responsibility when it comes to the defensive parts of Elfsborg, and Bajrami is dealing more with the offensive parts.”

‘Elfsborg have developed reputation for wingers – Bajrami has been key’

Elfsborg have developed several young wingers in recent seasons, including Sweden internationals Jesper Karlsson and Jacob Ondrejka, who were both sold for profit.

Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A sideBologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.
Jesper Karlsson in action for Italian Serie A side<br />Bologna against Verona. Image: Shutterstock.

Bajrami’s relationships with these attacking talents has made him a key cog in Elsborg’s player-trading model, according to Palsson, with Aberdeen operating using a similar recruitment strategy.

This is a synchronicity of approach between two clubs which was noted by Dons chairman Dave Cormack as an important reason for Thelin and his staff being appointed – with highly-regarded Dons interim manager Peter Leven also set to remain at Pittodrie alongside the incoming trio.

Palsson said: “Bajrami is very popular in the squad and had a good career as a player (started against France in the Euros 2012, for example), so I really understand that Thelin wants to bring even Bajrami.

“Young, offensive players are listening to him and Elfsborg has had a good reputation of wingers the last years.

“I think Bajrami is one of the keys behind that.”

