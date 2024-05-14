Aberdeen players set for exit urged to make their last game at Pittodrie count, by interim boss Peter Leven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen players set for exit urged to make their last game at Pittodrie count, by interim boss Peter Leven

Dons will set a Premiership record for the longest run without conceding a goal this season if they keep Livingston out for the first two minutes.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Interim boss Peter Leven has urged the Aberdeen players set to exit the club to bow out on a high in their final game at Pittodrie.

The in-form Dons, unbeaten in seven Premiership matches,  host relegated Livingston on Wednesday in their final home game of the season.

It could be the final Pittodrie curtain call for some players who are out of contract at the end of the campaign and yet to pen new deals.

Midfielder Connor Barron’s contract expires this summer and the 21-year-old has been offered a new deal but has not signed it.

Italian Serie A club Bologna are reportedly targeting a summer swoop for Barron who would cost around £500,000 in training compensation.

Keeper Kelle Roos and winger Jonny Hayes are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Dutchman Roos recently said he hoped to have talks with new manager Jimmy Thelin before making any decision on his future.

Centre-back Stefan Gartenmann is on loan from club Midtjylland and is due to return to the Danish Superliga club.

Leven insists the future of players is down to new boss Thelin, who starts at Pittodrie on June 3, and the Dons board.

However he urged players to make it count if this is their final bow at Pittodrie.

Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

He said: “I don’t know what is going to happen with them, that is down to agents and the club to deal with that.

“But if it is their last game then we’ll shake their hands whoever it is.

“And hopefully we get a good crowd and a good win.

“It is the last home game of the season but firstly we have to win.

“I have said to them since I came in I want to win every game.”

Jonny Hayes in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Reds closing in on shut-out record

Elfsborg boss Thelin is remaining in Sweden until the Allsvenskan goes into a summer break at the start of June.

His final match will be an away clash at IFK Göteborg on June 1.

Leven, who will be assistant first team coach under Thelin, aims to hand over a team with winning momentum to the Swede.

Under Leven the Dons are unbeaten in seven Premiership fixtures and have racked up five straight shut-outs in the league.

If they can prevent Livingston from scoring in the opening two minutes the Dons will set a new record for the longest time in the Premiership without conceding this season.

They will take over that record from Premiership champions-elect Celtic.

It is a remarkable transformation for a side that registered a meagre four clean sheets in the opening 29 Premiership games this season.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates wearing the 2023/24 home kit as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “We are on a run of form where we haven’t lost a goal in five league games.

“If we don’t concede in the first two minutes we will be the team to not concede a goal for the longest time in the league.

“Celtic hold the record.

“So we need to not concede in the first two minutes to hold that record for the season.

“That would be a good thing to have considering where we have been this season.

“If you keep clean sheets you always have a chance of winning a game.”

Under-18s pushing for breakthrough

Aberdeen go into the clash with Livingston on a high following the 4-0 mauling of Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday.

The emphatic victory included 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd netting the fourth goal on his first team debut.

Boyd’s fairytale debut came just three days after securing league title glory with the under-18s.

The under-18s were presented with the Club Academy Scotland Elite Under-18s league trophy at Pittodrie in front of more than 1,000 fans on Monday night.

The trophy presentation came after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Celtic.

Aberdeen’s young guns were trailing 2-0 after 85 minutes.

However they completed a remarkable turnaround with goals from Findlay Marshall and a stoppage time brace from Joseph Teasdale.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS

Asked if other under-18 players will be pitched into the first team before end of the season, Leven said: “We have a full squad.

“The ones that are here in general I will have to look after them as well.

“Fletcher did great. Players like Alfie Bavidge and Findlay Marshall can’t be involved because they have been on loan.

“Fletcher got that opportunity and took it.

“For the under-18s to come back from 2-0 down to get a win in front of a great crowd and get the trophy is amazing.

“I’m delighted for them.”

