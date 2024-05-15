Aberdeen closing in on Premiership shut-out record has left defender Nicky Devlin wondering ‘what if?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen closing in on Premiership shut-out record has left defender Nicky Devlin wondering ‘what if?’

Aberdeen will beat Celtic's record for the longest period without conceding this season if they keep Livingston out for the first two minutes on Wednesday.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Nicky Devlin as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Nicky Devlin as he scores to make it 3-0 against Hibs at Easter Road. Image; SNS.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin admits there will be a lingering feeling of “what if?” when the season ends.

The Dons have endured a miserable campaign for much of the Premiership run and have been condemned to a bottom-six finish.

A porous defence was one of the key factors in the Reds’ league struggles – with just four clean sheets in their opening 29 top-flight fixtures.

However, under the guidance of interim boss Peter Leven, the leaky Dons defence have become granite-solid.

Currently unbeaten in seven Premiership outings, the Reds have registered five straight league shut-outs.

Aberdeen will set a new record for the longest time without conceding in the Premiership this season if they keep Livingston out for the opening two minutes of their clash at Pittodrie tonight.

The record is currently held by Premiership leaders and league champions-elect Celtic.

Right-back Devlin admits he is left frustrated at the thought of what Aberdeen could have achieved this season if the defensive woes had been fixed earlier.

Nicky Devlin at Aberdeen's Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “To have that record to finish off the season would be good – it probably shows what we could have done this season.

“Unfortunately, we have not managed to do it.

“We have not performed well enough this season as a team, and defensively we have conceded too many goals.

“Hats off the to the coaching staff, because they have made a few changes since they have come in, in terms of style and personnel.

“And it has managed to work.”

Myziane Maolida of Hibernian and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen compete for possession in the Dons' 4-0 win at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock
Myziane Maolida of Hibernian and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen compete for possession in the Dons’ 4-0 win at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven’s role in defensive resurgence

Former boss Barry Robson, sacked in late January, had stuck to a back three which also became a back five – with clean sheets a rarity.

Leven immediately installed a back four and brought in Angus MacDonald, who had been given limited game-time this season under Robson and former interim boss Neil Warnock.

MacDonald has partnered Stefan Gartenmann at centre-back, with Devlin right-back and Jack MacKenzie left-back.

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the clubs Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “At the start of the season, whether it was a back three or five, we were conceding too many goals.

“We were having to score three or four goals to win games, which is not sustainable.

“You can’t go through a season like that and be successful.

“We have kept clean sheets and we will try and do that on Wednesday.”

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Thoughts of ‘what if?’ this season

Aberdeen have secured 17 points from the last possible 21 in the Premiership.

The revival in form under Leven killed off any threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

However, it was too late to salvage a top0six finish and fight for European qualification.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Devlin said: “It has just been frustration this season. That is the way the fans and us as players look at it.

“We’ve shown in games we are capable of performing and getting big results – but we haven’t done it enough.

“That is where the frustration comes from.

“A lot of us will be left thinking ‘what if?’, which is not great for us..

“We can focus on trying to win the last two games.”

Sadness at relegation of former club

Devlin signed for Aberdeen last summer on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Livingston.

The 30-year-old was Livingston captain and had been offered a new contract by the club.

However, he opted to move to Aberdeen.

Devlin is saddened to see his former side relegated, but reckons his old manager Davie Martindale can steer them back to the top-flight.

He said: “I’m gutted for Livingston because there are a lot of good people there.

“But football is a cut-throat business and unfortunately for them they haven’t done enough this season.

“My focus is on Aberdeen and it is about winning the game. It is nice to meet up with people you know and have good relationships with, but when the game starts it is about the points.

“Livi have already signed five players for next season.

“They are already well on their way to planning what should be a much more successful campaign.

“It is difficult to bounce straight back – although Dundee United achieved it.

“Fingers-crossed that Livingston can do it.”

Conversation