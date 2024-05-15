Aberdeen closing in on Premiership shut-out record has left defender Nicky Devlin wondering ‘what if?’

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin admits there will be a lingering feeling of “what if?” when the season ends.

The Dons have endured a miserable campaign for much of the Premiership run and have been condemned to a bottom-six finish.

A porous defence was one of the key factors in the Reds’ league struggles – with just four clean sheets in their opening 29 top-flight fixtures.

However, under the guidance of interim boss Peter Leven, the leaky Dons defence have become granite-solid.

Currently unbeaten in seven Premiership outings, the Reds have registered five straight league shut-outs.

Aberdeen will set a new record for the longest time without conceding in the Premiership this season if they keep Livingston out for the opening two minutes of their clash at Pittodrie tonight.

The record is currently held by Premiership leaders and league champions-elect Celtic.

Right-back Devlin admits he is left frustrated at the thought of what Aberdeen could have achieved this season if the defensive woes had been fixed earlier.

He said: “To have that record to finish off the season would be good – it probably shows what we could have done this season.

“Unfortunately, we have not managed to do it.

“We have not performed well enough this season as a team, and defensively we have conceded too many goals.

“Hats off the to the coaching staff, because they have made a few changes since they have come in, in terms of style and personnel.

“And it has managed to work.”

Leven’s role in defensive resurgence

Former boss Barry Robson, sacked in late January, had stuck to a back three which also became a back five – with clean sheets a rarity.

Leven immediately installed a back four and brought in Angus MacDonald, who had been given limited game-time this season under Robson and former interim boss Neil Warnock.

MacDonald has partnered Stefan Gartenmann at centre-back, with Devlin right-back and Jack MacKenzie left-back.

Devlin said: “At the start of the season, whether it was a back three or five, we were conceding too many goals.

“We were having to score three or four goals to win games, which is not sustainable.

“You can’t go through a season like that and be successful.

“We have kept clean sheets and we will try and do that on Wednesday.”

Thoughts of ‘what if?’ this season

Aberdeen have secured 17 points from the last possible 21 in the Premiership.

The revival in form under Leven killed off any threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

However, it was too late to salvage a top0six finish and fight for European qualification.

Devlin said: “It has just been frustration this season. That is the way the fans and us as players look at it.

“We’ve shown in games we are capable of performing and getting big results – but we haven’t done it enough.

“That is where the frustration comes from.

“A lot of us will be left thinking ‘what if?’, which is not great for us..

“We can focus on trying to win the last two games.”

Sadness at relegation of former club

Devlin signed for Aberdeen last summer on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Livingston.

The 30-year-old was Livingston captain and had been offered a new contract by the club.

However, he opted to move to Aberdeen.

Devlin is saddened to see his former side relegated, but reckons his old manager Davie Martindale can steer them back to the top-flight.

He said: “I’m gutted for Livingston because there are a lot of good people there.

“But football is a cut-throat business and unfortunately for them they haven’t done enough this season.

“My focus is on Aberdeen and it is about winning the game. It is nice to meet up with people you know and have good relationships with, but when the game starts it is about the points.

“Livi have already signed five players for next season.

“They are already well on their way to planning what should be a much more successful campaign.

“It is difficult to bounce straight back – although Dundee United achieved it.

“Fingers-crossed that Livingston can do it.”