Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women’s boss Clint Lancaster proud of players after draw in his last home game

The Dons were held by Dundee United in the SWPL.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, has a shot against Dundee United. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, has a shot against Dundee United. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Clint Lancaster was disappointed not to sign off with a win in his final home game as Aberdeen Women’s manager.

The Dons drew 1-1 with Dundee United in the SWPL at the Balmoral Stadium.

After a season in charge of the Reds, Lancaster will bow out as boss following Sunday’s game against Spartans at Ainslie Park.

He could lead Aberdeen to seventh spot if they win at the weekend and rivals Motherwell, who are two points ahead of the Dons and 24 better off on goal difference, lose against Dundee United.

Lancaster said: “I’ll miss the players and the staff a lot.

“I’m lucky to work with such good people but because of the game I haven’t really had time to think and reflect on things.

“I’ll miss them and it’s a shame we didn’t end with a win, but at least we didn’t lose.

“We had chances to win the game and didn’t take them so a point was probably fair.

Clint Lancaster speaks to the Aberdeen squad and coaching staff.

“The support was amazing and I’m so thankful to everyone that came and backed the team, hopefully a few will be down to watch us against Spartans on Sunday as well.

“It’s been a great season and I’m proud of the players.

“They’ve listened to everything I wanted to do and how I wanted to play.

“For me that’s huge and I’m proud of the group wherever we finish.”

Reds battle back

United took the lead in the 19th minute. Robyn Smith’s free-kick from the right wasn’t gathered by goalkeeper Zoe Maclean – on her first start for the Reds – and Morgan Steedman gleefully lashed the loose ball into the net at the back post.

Aberdeen responded well and equalised within three minutes.

Bayley Hutchison’s neat footwork and pinpoint pass released Eva Thomson through on goal and she prodded a finish beyond goalkeeper Megan Sidey.

The Dons controlled proceedings in the first period without creating many clear-cut opportunities.

The Tangerines came close four minutes into the second half when Leah Sidey’s in-swinging corner from the right hit the crossbar.

Aberdeen’s Hannah Innes, left, takes on United’s Niamh Noble.

In the 56th minute a rapid Aberdeen break culminated in Emma Lawson playing Phoebe Murray in.

With time to take a touch, Murray opted for a first time shot from the right side of the box which forced an excellent save from Megan Sidey.

Then United threatened twice in quick succession. Maclean made a decent stop to repel Rachel Todd’s strike from 15 yards then Georgie Robb blazed over from Niamh Noble’s tempting cross.

Back came Aberdeen with two great chances in the space of three minutes.

Aberdeen captain Hannah Stewart (number 9) is disappointed after sending a header wide.

On 70 minutes Hannah Stewart nodded wide from close range after a good Lawson delivery from the left.

Then Stewart played Thomson through on goal, but she couldn’t hit the target.

In the 76th minute the Dundee United sub Eilidh Davies let fly from long range and almost gave them the lead again with her first touch, but Maclean tipped the shot onto the crossbar.

As time ticked down both sides pushed for a winner, but neither could find it.


