Junior Hoilett at the double as Aberdeen thrash Livingston

Canadian opens his account for the Dons in style as stirring comeback secures a 5-1 win for Peter Leven's side.

By Paul Third
Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Livingston. Image: SNS
Junior Hoilett celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Livingston. Image: SNS

Junior Hoilett opened his account for Aberdeen in style as he played a starring role in a rousing comeback for the Dons against Livingston at Pittodrie.

The Dons hit back from conceding the first goal to score four times in a rousing second half with Hoilett scoring twice and setting up another as they ran out 5-1 winners in their final home game of the season.

Five changes for final home game

Interim boss Peter Leven made five changes from the team which won 4-0 at Hibernian on Sunday for his final home game in charge.

Ross Doohan made a rare start in goal while captain Graeme Shinnie, Duk, James McGarry and Ester Sokler all came into the starting line-up.

Jack Mackenzie missed out due to injury while Kelle Roos, Jamie McGrath, Bojan Miovski and Leighton Clarkson all dropped to the bench.

Livingston boss Davie Martindale made one change to the team which beat St Johnstone 2-1 on Saturday with former Don Bruce Anderson dropping to the bench with Steven Bradley taking his place in the team.

Dons dominant early on

Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett (L) and Livingston’s Michael Nottingham in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Despite all the changes the Dons swarmed over Livi from the first whistle.

Duk raced clear on goal but lacked the conviction to get his shot away and the visitors got back to clear the danger.

Junior Hoilett then cut in from the right wing and fired in a shot which was parried into Dante Polvara’s path by Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George, but the midfielder somehow fired wide from eight yards.

Duk went closer with his next chance as he showed terrific pace to race onto Polvara’s through ball before firing in a shot which deflected off Michael Nottingham onto the post.

The chances continued to come for the home side and another great opportunity to open the scoring was passed up as Duk’s cross found Hoilett in space but the Canadian international failed to make a proper connection.

Hoilett looked to make amends by setting up skipper Shinnie but he blazed his effort from 12 yards over the crossbar.

Livi find their feet in closing stages

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron closes down Livingston’s Steven Bradley. Image: SNS

How the Dons failed to score in a dominant opening half hour shall remain a mystery but the visitors took heart from the fact they had not fallen behind.

A rare break forward led to Nicky Devlin clearing a Cristian Montano effort off the line to prevent the visitors from taking the lead 10 minutes before the interval.

Stephen Kelly then fired an effort just over the crossbar from the edge of the box as Livingston grew in confidence.

Dons’ emphatic response to going behind

Aberdeen had reached the break without conceding a goal to set the record for the most Premiership minutes without conceding.

But their proud record was ended after 565 minutes as Livingston opened the scoring six minutes into the second half.

The visitors’ goal came from the penalty spot with referee Alan Muir awarding a spot kick for handball by Sokler following a VAR review.

Tete Yengi stepped up to fire past Doohan in the Dons goal to give Martindale’s side the lead.

Aberdeen reacted to being breached in the strongest fashion possible.

The Dons were stung into action and they were back on level terms within seven minutes.

Polvara won his side a free kick 22 yards from goal after being fouled by Michael Nottingham.

Following a lengthy spell of treatment for the American, Hoilett stepped up to curl the ball over the Livi wall past George for his first goal for the club.

Quickfire treble wraps up the points

Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1. Image: SNS

The Dons wasted little time in completing the comeback as three goals in seven minutes wrapped up the points in quick fashion.

Captain Shinnie put his side ahead in the 74th minute as he took advantage of being left unmarked in the box to head home Hoilett’s corner.

Jonny Hayes then came off the bench for what will likely be his final appearance for the club.

Shinnie handed his team-mate the armband in recognition of his arrival but Hayes had barely put it on his arm before he was racing away to celebrate his side’s third goal with scorer Polvara, who had fired home from Leighton Clarkson’s free kick.

Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1. Image: SNS

Suddenly there was a party atmosphere inside Pittodrie and fourth goal came in the 81st minute with Shinnie turning provider to set-up Hoilett for his second of the game.

There was still time for a fifth though and it came in stoppage time as teenager Fletcher Boyd, fresh from a goal on his debut at Easter Road, came off the bench to score on his home debut to make it 5-1.

Teams

Aberdeen (4-2-3-1) – Doohan 7, Devlin 6, Gartenmann 7, MacDonald (Rubezic 79) 7, McGarry 6, Shinnie 6, Barron (Clarkson 70) 6, Polvara (Boyd 79) 7, Hoilett 7, Duk (Hayes 76), Sokler (Miovski 70) 6. Subs not used – Roos, Jensen, McGrath, Milne.

Livingston (4-2-3-1) – George 6, Nottingham 6, Devlin, Sean Kelly 6, Montano 5, Brandon (MacKay 75) 5, Stephen Kelly 6, Nouble 5, Pittman 5, Bradley (Shinnie 46) 4, Yengi 6. Subs not used – Wright, Carson, Anderson, Sangare, Sharp.

Referee – Alan Muir.

Attendance – 15,043.

Man of the match – Junior Hoilett.

 

