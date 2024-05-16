Aberdeen fan view: A fitting Pittodrie finale for departing Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A fitting Pittodrie finale for departing Dons

Chris Crighton reflects on a 5-1 victory for the Dons in what is likely to be a final home outing for Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie gives Jonny Hayes the armband during the win against Livingston. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

If, as seems increasingly likely, this was Pittodrie’s final chance to greet Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron, it is pleasing that it should come amidst a more cordial atmosphere than looked likely through the winter months.

For both, during their tenures, have played significant roles in repairing the relationship between the region and its club.

Hayes, the rocket speed to complement the craft of Niall McGinn, is a modern day Aberdeen great, no question. The excitement generated when those names were up in Pittodrie’s lights ended a spell in which, attendance figures show, they had been relentlessly dimming over the city.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and Angus MacDonald ahead of the match against Livingston. Image: SNS. 

Barron’s contribution to the Reds’ cause is clearly much less substantial in its weight and import – though not to the extent that some non-believers would have it – but it has borne its own significance.

During a period in which the Dons’ squad was unprecedentedly cosmopolitan, itinerant and lacking in clear identity, it would have been easy for it to again become an irrelevance to the North-east public: what, after all, would a group of mismatched, toiling footballers from all points of the compass actually have to do with Aberdeen, besides the simple word on their shirts?

Along with Graeme Shinnie, Barron’s presence has given a recognisable face to a team which often gave little reason for its family to love it.

Should he move on, it is poignant that among the last images of Kintore’s Barron is of his arm around the shoulder of Portsoy’s Fletcher Boyd, pointing at masses of Aberdonians singing his name and urging him to savour his extraordinary moment.

This is football’s experience, and it is a shared one. Clubs belong to their people, and only they can bestow admittance upon those to whom it is a job. Jonny and Connor have earned the key.

