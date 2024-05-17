Joe Harper: Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd the first of many exciting Pittodrie talents ready to breakthrough

After a sensational week for Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd, my advice to the exciting teen star is the hard work really starts now.

It has been a memorable time for the 16-year-old, who netted on his debut in the 4-0 win over Hibs just days after winning the league title with the Dons’ under-18s.

That would have been a fairytale week for the teenager.

However, he topped it by scoring a superb goal in the 5-1 defeat of Livingston.

Boyd has now scored in back-to-back Premiership games, which is a great return.

He is a fantastic prospect and clearly has an eye for goal.

I was in an identical position to Boyd as I was given my debut for Morton at 16 years old… and also scored.

I know from experience that it is now the hard graft really ramps up.

Teen Boyd has shown his ability, but must continue to work hard to get into the first team on a permanent basis.

And I’m sure he will.

He has already proven that he can perform at Premiership level and now the next step is to become a first-team regular next season.

Boyd has confidence and ability, but he is also grounded and level headed, which is a great asset for a young player.

There was a lot of attention on Boyd after his scoring debut at Easter Road.

That could have affected some players, but the teen star seemed completely unfazed and handled himself exceptionally well.

He seems to be taking it all in his stride.

And Boyd yet again delivered when given a chance against Livingston.

His goal against Livingston was superb, because as soon as he received possession his focus was on driving forward and attacking.

New Dons manager Jimmy Thelin will surely be keeping a close eye on young players like Boyd and his U18s team-mates.

I am a great believer that age should not be a restriction – because if you are good enough, you are old enough.

Hopefully Thelin will be considering giving a few of the U18s stars a chance next season.

There are so many exciting, talented players coming through the youth system.

U18s title-winning captain Alfie Stewart, Findlay Marshall and Alfie Bavidge can’t get game-time in the post-split games because they were out on loan.

However, I have no doubt their time will come as it will for many of the other U18 stars.

It is just a case of working hard, being patient and grasping the opportunity when it comes along. Just like Boyd has.

The Dons manager and coaching staff will be watching and assessing these young talents all the time.

And if they are good enough, they will get a chance.

Aberdeen’s U18s marked their title win in style with a sensational comeback victory over Celtic before they were presented with the trophy.

More than 1,000 Aberdeen fans turned out at Pittodrie on Monday night to see the trophy presented to the league-winning heroes after the game.

However, they were trailing 2-0 with just five minutes remaining.

But this Aberdeen U18s side are made of special stuff and simply refused to lose.

They dug deep and secured a fantastic win courtesy of a Marshall effort and two superb injury-time goals from substitute Joseph Teasdale.

In a memorable week for the Dons youth academy, the U16s also won their league title on Wednesday.

With these young stars coming through, the future looks bright for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen must sign up Junior Hoilett

Hopefully new manager Jimmy Thelin will move to sign Junior Hoilett on a new contract.

Hoilett has been highly impressive since arriving at the club in February under former interim boss Neil Warnock.

The Canadian international is out of contract at the end of the season.

Hoilett pitched in with two goals and an assist in the 5-1 defeat of Livingston to yet again show his class.

He also registered two assists with pinpoint crosses in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

Hoilett’s crosses led to Ester Sokler’s goal to take the semi-final to extra-time.

He also delivered the cross for Angus MacDonald to head in late on to force a penalty shoot-out, which the Dons lost 6-5.

Hoilett has a tremendous delivery, can take players on and has real game-vision.

He also puts in a real shift and tracks back to do defensive work and tackle.

Hoilett played in all three group games for Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has played more than 150 times in the English Premier League.

When a player of that calibre is still performing at a high level, it is a no-brainer to sign him up for next season.

Pride at Morton Hall of Fame

I am very honoured to have been inducted into the Greenock Morton Hall of Fame.

It is a tremendous honour as Morton were my first team and Greenock is my hometown.

I am now in the Aberdeen, Scotland and Morton Hall of Fames.

I feel very blessed for my footballing career.