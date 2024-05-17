Junior Hoilett eager to continue his stay at Aberdeen

Junior Hoilett is ready to commit his future to Aberdeen.

The Canadian international, who joined the Dons in February on a short-term deal, is out of contract in the summer.

Hoilett opened his account for Aberdeen with two goals in his side’s 5-1 win against Livingston on Wednesday.

The winger, who has also contributed six assists in his 13 appearances for Aberdeen, is ready to talk about extending his stay.

When asked if Wednesday was his last appearance at Pittodrie he said: “I hope not.

“I am enjoying myself here. We will see what happens over the summer.

“I have not had any discussions over my future yet.”

Interim manager Peter Leven has recommended the club offers Hoilett, who will be 34 next month, a new deal after an impressive series of displays.

Hoilett said: “Peter has been supportive since day one.

“I have enjoyed my time here and the fans, teammates and everybody at the club has been really supportive of me.

“We will have one more game and then we will see what happens over the summer.”

‘Peter has put confidence in the team’

Hoilett’s impact in a short period of time has been significant but the winger was quick to share the praise with his team-mates and interim manager Leven.

He said: “Since I have come the team has been supporting me. There is a great group and I am excited to play for the team.

“I have enjoyed my time here. You can see the talent we have in the squad and it makes it easy for me sometimes.

“Since Peter has come in, he has put confidence in the team and instilled his style of play and you can see the effect it has had on the team.

“He has brought his style. It has helped us and put confidence and belief in every player.

“It is now right throughout the team. I am enjoying my football. It is such a good group and I am loving it.”

Winger glad to get a rare free kick chance

Hoilett’s first goal for the club was an excellent one as he curled a 22-yard free kick over the wall for his side’s equaliser against Livi.

The winger was relieved to get off the mark and joked he was grateful to get a chance at a set-piece due to team-mate and regular free kick taker Leighton Clarkson being on the bench.

Hoilett said: “It has been a long time coming and I managed to get two so I will take them.

“I am never far away from the free kicks.

“I took a previous free kick and hit the crossbar and I had to fight Leighton for it.

“Thankfully, he wasn’t on the pitch on Wednesday night when I got the free kick.

“We were all over them in the first half and to get my first goal was a blessing.

“I scored a second and I tried to get a third as well but it wasn’t to be.”

Hoilett ready for one last fight at Ross County

Hoilett has played a starring role but there is little doubt the Dons are heading into the summer in a much better place following a strong end to the campaign.

A valiant display in a heartbreaking Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shootout loss to Celtic has given Aberdeen confidence to reel off four wins in a row.

Hoilett insists the players are hungry to make it five-in-a-row in their final game of the season at Ross County on Sunday.

He said: “Everybody took confidence from that performance against Celtic.

“We are four-in-a-row in terms of wins since then. It is not just me, it has been the whole team.

“We have been keeping clean sheets and creating chances. We have been exciting to watch.

“It wasn’t just me who took the confidence from that game.

“The whole team, the management and staff all took confidence from it.

“The whole place is buzzing and we still have one more game to go.

“The manager put that goal in front of us to win five out of five.

“We have one more to go and it will be a fight.

“We will need to be strong, step-up well and play the game like the Livingston game and if we do that then I am sure we will be fine.”