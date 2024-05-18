Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to finish season on a high

Eva Thomson describes Clint Lancaster as the best manager she’s worked with and wants to give the Aberdeen Women boss a winning send off.

The Dons finish their season against Spartans at Ainslie Park tomorrow (12pm kick-off), it will also be Lancaster’s final game in charge of the Reds.

He was appointed as Aberdeen’s first full-time women’s manager last summer, but has decided to step down to pursue opportunities closer to his family in England.

Thomson has enjoyed working under Lancaster and is disappointed he is leaving.

The 19-year-old attacker said: “Clint has been amazing, the points we’ve got and where we are this season is credit to him for how he’s got us playing.

“To finish with a win would be a good way to end.

“I’ve never learned so much from a manager with the way he wants us to play.

“I think my movement and dropping into the pocket has improved a lot.

“He’s boosted my confidence and he’s done a lot for my overall performance.

“There have been games where I haven’t played my best, but he’s given me the opportunity to play the next game which is a big thing.

“I think he’s been great for everyone in the time he’s been here.

“It wasn’t the best news when we heard he was leaving, we were hoping he would stay on.

“But family comes first and he’s made the decision.

“We know the club won’t leave us in a bad position and hopefully they will bring someone in who can match Clint.

“It is disappointing because he’s the best manager I’ve worked with.”

Seventh up for grabs

Ahead of their last match Aberdeen are sitting eighth in the SWPL table.

They could end the campaign in seventh if they can defeat Spartans and rivals Motherwell – who are two points ahead and 24 goals clear on goal difference – lose against Dundee United.

Wherever they finish Thomson – who scored in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against United – feels it has been a decent campaign for the Dons.

He added: “We were sitting seventh for so long so it would be slightly disappointing to drop to eighth in the final few games.

“If we do our bit and other results go our way then we’ll manage to do it.

“But we’re safe in the league and finish seventh or eighth was our aim at the start of the season and overall it has been a positive season.

“Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City and Hearts are all full-time and competing against those teams is really tough.

“We’ve competed well in the league this season overall.”