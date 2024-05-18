Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to finish season on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Eva Thomson wants Aberdeen Women to finish season on a high

The Dons face Spartans in Clint Lancaster's last game as manager.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.

Eva Thomson describes Clint Lancaster as the best manager she’s worked with and wants to give the Aberdeen Women boss a winning send off.

The Dons finish their season against Spartans at Ainslie Park tomorrow (12pm kick-off), it will also be Lancaster’s final game in charge of the Reds.

He was appointed as Aberdeen’s first full-time women’s manager last summer, but has decided to step down to pursue opportunities closer to his family in England.

Thomson has enjoyed working under Lancaster and is disappointed he is leaving.

The 19-year-old attacker said: “Clint has been amazing, the points we’ve got and where we are this season is credit to him for how he’s got us playing.

“To finish with a win would be a good way to end.

“I’ve never learned so much from a manager with the way he wants us to play.

“I think my movement and dropping into the pocket has improved a lot.

Manager Clint Lancaster is leaving Aberdeen Women.

“He’s boosted my confidence and he’s done a lot for my overall performance.

“There have been games where I haven’t played my best, but he’s given me the opportunity to play the next game which is a big thing.

“I think he’s been great for everyone in the time he’s been here.

“It wasn’t the best news when we heard he was leaving, we were hoping he would stay on.

“But family comes first and he’s made the decision.

“We know the club won’t leave us in a bad position and hopefully they will bring someone in who can match Clint.

“It is disappointing because he’s the best manager I’ve worked with.”

Seventh up for grabs

Ahead of their last match Aberdeen are sitting eighth in the SWPL table.

They could end the campaign in seventh if they can defeat Spartans and rivals Motherwell – who are two points ahead and 24 goals clear on goal difference – lose against Dundee United.

Wherever they finish Thomson – who scored in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against United – feels it has been a decent campaign for the Dons.

He added: “We were sitting seventh for so long so it would be slightly disappointing to drop to eighth in the final few games.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson.
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen Women.

“If we do our bit and other results go our way then we’ll manage to do it.

“But we’re safe in the league and finish seventh or eighth was our aim at the start of the season and overall it has been a positive season.

“Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City and Hearts are all full-time and competing against those teams is really tough.

“We’ve competed well in the league this season overall.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Junior Hoilett eager to continue his stay at Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven demands perfect finish as Dons bid for five wins…
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd the first of many exciting Pittodrie talents…
Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen win ANOTHER league title as U16s claim championship glory
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in line for shock Euro 2024 call up
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Dante Polvara: Jonny Hayes has done so much for me at Aberdeen
Jimmy Thelin, left, and Christer Persson, right, during their time in charge of Jonkopings Sodra. Image: Getty.
Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami: The key roles played by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy…
2
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Aberdeen fan view: A fitting Pittodrie finale for departing Dons
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven urges Dons to sign up Junior Hoilett
Aberdeen's Eva Thomson, left, wants to finish the season in style.
Aberdeen Women's boss Clint Lancaster proud of players after draw in his last home…