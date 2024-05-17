Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in line for shock Euro 2024 call up

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is reportedly being considered for a shock Scotland call-up for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Scotland U21 captain Barron, 21, has yet to be capped at senior level.

However Scotland boss Steve Clarke is reportedly considering the Pittodrie midfielder as a wildcard pick for Euro 2024.

Clarke will name his 26-man pool for the tournament on Wednesday.

Barron has reportedly impressed Clarke and Scotland assistant John Carver was at Easter Road on Sunday to see the Dons’ midfielder impress in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs.

Capped 12 times at U21 level Barron could be fast=tracked into the Euro 2024 squad with the Scots set to face hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

It is not yet certain Barron will be a wildcard pick but he is reportedly one of the possibilities being discussed for a Euro 2024 call-up.

Italian giants Bologna target Barron

Barron is out of contract at the end of the season and although Aberdeen have tabled a new deal it looks increasingly likely the midfielder will exit Pittodrie.

Italian Serie A Bologna have joined the list of clubs weighing up a summer move for Barron.

Placed third in Serie A, Bologna have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Barron can be signed for around £500,000 in training compensation.

Bologna previously raided Aberdeen when signing midfielder Lewis Ferguson for a fee of around £3million in summer 2022.

Scotland international Ferguson was recently named the best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A for the 2023-24 season.

Ferguson is ruled out of the Euro 2024 finals having suffered a cruciate ligament injury last month that required surgery.

Italian top-flight clubs Cagliari and Sassuolo are also interested in Barron.

Rangers, Celtic and English Championship Swansea City have also been linked with Barron.