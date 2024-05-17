Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in line for shock Euro 2024 call up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in line for shock Euro 2024 call up

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Wednesday and Barron could be a wildcard pick

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is reportedly being considered for a shock Scotland call-up for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Scotland U21 captain Barron, 21, has yet to be capped at senior level.

However Scotland boss Steve Clarke is reportedly considering the Pittodrie midfielder as a wildcard pick for Euro 2024.

Clarke will name his 26-man pool for the tournament on Wednesday.

Barron has reportedly impressed Clarke and Scotland assistant John Carver was at Easter Road on Sunday to see the Dons’ midfielder impress in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs.

Connor Barron with the Scotland U21 international squad. Image:: SNS

Capped 12 times at U21 level Barron could be fast=tracked into the Euro 2024 squad with the Scots set to face hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

It is not yet certain Barron will be a wildcard pick but he is reportedly one of the possibilities being discussed for a Euro 2024 call-up.

Scotland Assistant Head Coach John Carver watches Aberdeen beat Hibs 4-0 at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Scotland Assistant Head Coach John Carver watches Aberdeen beat Hibs 4-0 at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Italian giants Bologna target Barron

Barron is out of contract at the end of the season and although Aberdeen have tabled a new deal it looks increasingly likely the midfielder will exit Pittodrie.

Italian Serie A Bologna have joined the list of clubs weighing up a summer move for Barron.

Placed third in Serie A, Bologna have secured Champions League qualification for next season.

Barron  can be signed for around £500,000 in training compensation.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Bologna previously raided Aberdeen when signing midfielder Lewis Ferguson for a fee of around £3million in summer 2022.

Scotland international Ferguson was recently named the best midfielder in Italy’s Serie A for the 2023-24 season.

Ferguson is ruled out of the Euro 2024 finals having suffered a cruciate ligament injury last month that required surgery.

Italian top-flight clubs Cagliari and Sassuolo are also interested in Barron.

Rangers, Celtic and English Championship Swansea City have also been linked with Barron.

