Aberdeen win ANOTHER league title as U16s claim championship glory

Aberdeen under-16s have secured title glory by winning the U16 Club Academy Scotland league crown.

The triumphant Pittodrie young guns sealed the title win with a 3-2 away win over Dundee United.

Rising stars Dylan Ross, Oliver Green and Tristan Stephen were on target to seal the title.

Aberdeen have now won back to back U16 titles, having also claimed the league crown last season.

The U16s are coached by former Dons midfielder Stuart Duff, Mark Emslie and current Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes.

Their title success completes a memorable double for Aberdeen as the U18s claimed their league title recently.

They beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title.

Aberdeen’s U18s were awarded the league trophy in front of more than 1,000 fans at Pittodrie on Monday night.

Before the trophy ceremony, the U18s battled back from 2-0 down with five minutes remaining to defeat Celtic 3-2 to complete their campaign on a high.

Historic week for youth academy

In another boost for the Aberdeen Youth Academy, 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd made a scoring debut in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs on Sunday.

Boyd then scored for a second successive game when again coming off the bench to net in the 5-1 victory against Livingston on Wednesday.