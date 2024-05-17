Aberdeen win ANOTHER league title as U16s claim championship glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen win ANOTHER league title as U16s claim championship glory

Aberdeen secured the U16 Club Academy Scotland League title to cap an historic double for the club after the U18s won their league.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen under-16s celebrate winning the league title. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen under-16s have secured title glory by winning the U16 Club Academy Scotland league crown.

The triumphant Pittodrie young guns sealed the title win with a 3-2 away win over Dundee United.

Rising stars Dylan Ross, Oliver Green and Tristan Stephen were on target to seal the title.

Aberdeen have now won back to back U16 titles, having also claimed the league crown last season.

The U16s are coached by former Dons midfielder Stuart Duff, Mark Emslie and current Aberdeen midfielder Jonny Hayes.

Their title success completes a memorable double for Aberdeen as the U18s claimed their league title recently.

Aberdeen’s players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s league trophy at Pittodrie on Monday night. Image: Shutterstock.

They beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s title.

Aberdeen’s U18s were awarded the league trophy in front of more than 1,000 fans at Pittodrie on Monday night.

Before the trophy ceremony, the U18s battled back from 2-0 down with five minutes remaining to defeat Celtic 3-2 to complete their campaign on a high.

Historic week for youth academy

In another boost for the Aberdeen Youth Academy, 16-year-old Fletcher Boyd made a scoring debut in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs on Sunday.

Boyd then scored for a second successive game when again coming off the bench to net in the 5-1 victory against Livingston on Wednesday.

 

