New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin inheriting a strong team, says interim gaffer Peter Leven after 2-2 draw at Ross County

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has a strong foundation for success next season, insists interim boss Peter Leven.

The 10-man Dons called time on the campaign with a 2-2 draw at Ross County to extend their Premiership unbeaten run to nine games.

Aberdeen completed the season in seventh place in the Premiership, top of the bottom six.

Elfborg boss Thelin, 46. will officially take over at Pittodrie on June 3 after the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

Leven, 40. will remain at Aberdeen next season and will be assistant first-team coach to the Swede.

He reckons Thelin is inheriting a strong squad with momentum.

Leven said: “There is definitely a base for the new manager coming in.

“There is a good squad with good players.

“Hopefully we can take that momentum into next season.

“I have said since day one that we have good players, we just needed to give them some confidence.

“We have been playing well, scoring goals and it has been exciting.”

‘I would have liked more time to work with them’ – Peter Leven

Ross County will now play Raith Rovers in a play-off to try to preserve their Premiership status.

The Dons fell behind to an early Simon Murray goal before hitting back through Ester Sokler and Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Angus MacDonald was red carded for a foul on Jordan White.

Yan Dhanda converted the spot-kick, but a draw was not enough to stop Ross County finishing 11th, in the relegation play-off spot.

Leven was appointed interim boss in March when Neil Warnock left the role after just 33 days.

The Dons were threatened with the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle, but Leven led them to safety.

Asked to sum up his time as interim boss, Leven said: “Delighted. I have loved it.

“I would have liked more time to work with them as there are good players there.

“When there are intelligent players there, they pick things up quicker.”

Leven hails 2,289-strong Red Army

Aberdeen were cheered on in Dingwall by a 2,289-strong travelling support.

The Red Army paid tribute to veteran Jonny Hayes, who looks set to have played his last game for the club.

It could also have been the last Dons game for Kelle Roos and Connor Barron, who are both out of contract and have not signed new deals.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann is set to return to parent club FC Midtjylland in the Danish top-flight after a season-long loan.

Winger Junior Hoilett’s short-term contract also expired at the end of the season.

Leven said: “I want to thank the fans as obviously bottom six is not where we want to be, but they have turned up in their numbers again.

“Hopefully we have done alright for them with the way we want to play.

“I hope they have enjoyed it watching us over the last seven or eight games.

“The players have got to take credit as well, as they have bought into what I want to do.

“You have seen at times we have played some great football.”

‘The red card killed it for us’

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men when MacDonald was red carded for a last-man foul on White in the 64th minute.

Leven reckons it turned the game – as the Reds had been dominating until the dismissal.

He said: “I just thought he got caught the wrong side of him. I’ve not seen it back yet.

“It is what it is. We dealt with it.

“They had five or six strikers on the pitch at one point. It was a tough ending for us, but we stood up to it.

“We were great until the sending off as we dominated and were in control.

“Then you saw another side of us where we dug deep and showed character with players throwing their bodies on the line.

“I’m really happy with that, but we don’t want that at the end of the season, down to 10 men and digging deep.

“The red card killed it for us.”

Leven frustrated at disallowed goal

Leven was left frustrated when the Reds had a Sokler goal disallowed when leading 2-1 for offside following a VAR review.

Leven said: “I saw it back there.

“I don’t know how they can judge it on that.

“The one against Livington went against us and that has gone against us again.

“The players kept on going, working hard, but the red card killed it.”