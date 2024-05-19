New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin inheriting a strong team, says interim gaffer Peter Leven after 2-2 draw at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin inheriting a strong team, says interim gaffer Peter Leven after 2-2 draw at Ross County

Leven thanked the 2,289-strong travelling Red Army for their support in Dingwall after a disappointing league campaign.

By Sean Wallace
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has a strong foundation for success next season, insists interim boss Peter Leven.

The 10-man Dons called time on the campaign with a 2-2 draw at Ross County to extend their Premiership unbeaten run to nine games.

Aberdeen completed the season in seventh place in the Premiership, top of the bottom six.

Elfborg boss Thelin, 46. will officially take over at Pittodrie on June 3 after the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

Leven, 40. will remain at Aberdeen next season and will be assistant first-team coach to the Swede.

He reckons Thelin is inheriting a strong squad with momentum.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates with Ester Sokler after scoring to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “There is definitely a base for the new manager coming in.

“There is a good squad with good players.

“Hopefully we can take that momentum into next season.

“I have said since day one that we have good players, we just needed to give them some confidence.

“We have been playing well, scoring goals and it has been exciting.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image; SNS

‘I would have liked more time to work with them’ – Peter Leven

Ross County will now play Raith Rovers in a play-off to try to preserve their Premiership status.

The Dons fell behind to an early Simon Murray goal before hitting back through Ester Sokler and Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Angus MacDonald was red carded for a foul on Jordan White.

Yan Dhanda converted the spot-kick, but a draw was not enough to stop Ross County finishing 11th, in the relegation play-off spot.

Leven was appointed interim boss in March when Neil Warnock left the role after just 33 days.

The Dons were threatened with the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle, but Leven led them to safety.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Asked to sum up his time as interim boss, Leven said: “Delighted. I have loved it.

“I would have liked more time to work with them as there are good players there.

“When there are intelligent players there, they pick things up quicker.”

Leven hails 2,289-strong Red Army

Aberdeen were cheered on in Dingwall by a 2,289-strong travelling support.

The Red Army paid tribute to veteran Jonny Hayes, who looks set to have played his last game for the club.

It could also have been the last Dons game for Kelle Roos and Connor Barron, who are both out of contract and have not signed new deals.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann is set to return to parent club FC Midtjylland in the Danish top-flight after a season-long loan.

Winger Junior Hoilett’s short-term contract also expired at the end of the season.

Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans during a cinch Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “I want to thank the fans as obviously bottom six is not where we want to be, but they have turned up in their numbers again.

“Hopefully we have done alright for them with the way we want to play.

“I hope they have enjoyed it watching us over the last seven or eight games.

“The players have got to take credit as well, as they have bought into what I want to do.

“You have seen at times we have played some great football.”

Ross County’s Jordan White is fouled by Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald which leads to a penalty and red card. Image: SNS.

‘The red card killed it for us’

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men when MacDonald was red carded for a last-man foul on White in the 64th minute.

Leven reckons it turned the game – as the Reds had been dominating until the dismissal.

He said: “I just thought he got caught the wrong side of him. I’ve not seen it back yet.

“It is what it is. We dealt with it.

“They had five or six strikers on the pitch at one point. It was a tough ending for us, but we stood up to it.

“We were great until the sending off as we dominated and were in control.

“Then you saw another side of us where we dug deep and showed character with players throwing their bodies on the line.

“I’m really happy with that, but we don’t want that at the end of the season, down to 10 men and digging deep.

“The red card killed it for us.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (C) and Ross County’s Yan Dhanda and Ryan Leak. Image: SNS.

Leven frustrated at disallowed goal

Leven was left frustrated when the Reds had a Sokler goal disallowed when leading 2-1 for offside following a VAR review.

Leven said: “I saw it back there.

“I don’t know how they can judge it on that.

“The one against Livington went against us and that has gone against us again.

“The players kept on going, working hard, but the red card killed it.”

