Aberdeen interim role has whetted Peter Leven’s appetite for management

Peter Leven would relish the chance to be a manager in his own right but insists he will not find it tough to revert to a coaching role at Aberdeen.

Leven’s spell as interim manager at Pittodrie is at an end after guiding the Dons to a seventh-place finish in the Premiership.

The Aberdeen support showed their appreciation to the 400year-old for his impressive efforts in hauling the club out of the relegation mire during his spell in charge following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ross County.

Leven’s spell in charge has whetted the appetite to be a manager in his own right.

But he insists he will have no issue in reverting to a coaching role under new manager Jimmy Thelin when the Swede takes charge next month.

Leven said: “I’ve enjoyed it and maybe one day I might be that manager.

“If one day it happens, I have done it and have the experience now.

“I went abroad and learned as well.

“But no, I don’t think it will be difficult to go back to a coaching role.

“I have that relationship with the players and respect in that way.

“I will still shout and push them every day – whether I am manager or coach.

“Nothing changes really.”

Rapport with the players was vital

As interim manager, Leven tasted defeat just twice in his 12 matches in charge – a 1-0 defeat at Dundee and the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Leven is handing over the reins to the new man in Thelin and he will do so with pride at how the Dons squad responded to him during his time in charge.

The coach believes his rapport with the players was crucial in the club finishing best of the rest in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Leven said: “It is really pleasing how they responded to me.

“You can be the best coach in the word, but I think you have to be a good man manager.

“You have to understand your players and what makes them tick.

“That’s something that I have always prided myself on.

“I have one-to-ones and small groups and have that connection with the players.

“It is not just ‘I’m the manager and I need to speak to you’ – I have that connection.

“They know they can come to me with anything.

“I think the players respect that. And you can see they are enjoying it.

“That is a big part of it. If you are enjoying your football and play with a smile, it brings out the best in you.”

‘I want the fans to be excited’

Leven guided his side to a season record 565 minutes without conceding a goal in the Premiership as the Dons found form in the final weeks of the campaign.

The coach restored the winning habit at Pittodrie – but Leven believes developing an entertaining style of play was equally important.

He said: “I enjoy it when we’re winning.

“I want the fans to be excited, I want the players to be excited and I want to be standing on the sidelines excited by the way we are playing.

“You are not going to win all the time, but there is a way of losing.

“I have enjoyed putting a stamp on things and they bought into it.”