Aberdeen interim role has whetted Peter Leven’s appetite for management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim role has whetted Peter Leven’s appetite for management

Leven is keen on a permanent managerial role in the future - but is in no rush to leave Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS

Peter Leven would relish the chance to be a manager in his own right but insists he will not find it tough to revert to a coaching role at Aberdeen.

Leven’s spell as interim manager at Pittodrie is at an end after guiding the Dons to a seventh-place finish in the Premiership.

The Aberdeen support showed their appreciation to the 400year-old for his impressive efforts in hauling the club out of the relegation mire during his spell in charge following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ross County.

Leven’s spell in charge has whetted the appetite to be a manager in his own right.

But he insists he will have no issue in reverting to a coaching role under new manager Jimmy Thelin when the Swede takes charge next month.

Leven said: “I’ve enjoyed it and maybe one day I might be that manager.

“If one day it happens, I have done it and have the experience now.

“I went abroad and learned as well.

“But no, I don’t think it will be difficult to go back to a coaching role.

“I have that relationship with the players and respect in that way.

“I will still shout and push them every day – whether I am manager or coach.

“Nothing changes really.”

Rapport with the players was vital

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Peter Leven celebrates with goalscorer Bojan Miovski following his goal against Celtic at Pittodrie in February. Image: SNS.

As interim manager, Leven tasted defeat just twice in his 12 matches in charge – a 1-0 defeat at Dundee and the penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Leven is handing over the reins to the new man in Thelin and he will do so with pride at how the Dons squad responded to him during his time in charge.

The coach believes his rapport with the players was crucial in the club finishing best of the rest in the bottom half of the Premiership.

Leven said: “It is really pleasing how they responded to me.

“You can be the best coach in the word, but I think you have to be a good man manager.

“You have to understand your players and what makes them tick.

“That’s something that I have always prided myself on.

“I have one-to-ones and small groups and have that connection with the players.

“It is not just ‘I’m the manager and I need to speak to you’ – I have that connection.

“They know they can come to me with anything.

“I think the players respect that. And you can see they are enjoying it.

“That is a big part of it. If you are enjoying your football and play with a smile, it brings out the best in you.”

‘I want the fans to be excited’

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the final whistle. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven on the pitch with Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen after the 4-0 win at Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock

Leven guided his side to a season record 565 minutes without conceding a goal in the Premiership as the Dons found form in the final weeks of the campaign.

The coach restored the winning habit at Pittodrie – but Leven believes developing an entertaining style of play was equally important.

He said: “I enjoy it when we’re winning.

“I want the fans to be excited, I want the players to be excited and I want to be standing on the sidelines excited by the way we are playing.

“You are not going to win all the time, but there is a way of losing.

“I have enjoyed putting a stamp on things and they bought into it.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Jeffrey De Visscher celebrates with Chris Maguire after scoring to put Aberdeen 1-0 up in their March 2008 Scottish Cup quarter-final with Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey de Visscher on coaching FC Twente to Champions League and Aberdeen dugout…
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: New signings incoming from Jimmy Thelin to enhance solid squad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen 'in the form of his life' at FC Emmen
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie says Aberdeen have identity again ahead of summer of change under Jimmy…
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
'That has been going on in the background' - Aberdeen summer transfer update provided…
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Ross County v Aberdeen exposes Scottish VAR's lack of camera angles once…
3
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Fan view: Ester Sokler matches Jens Petersen's 1967 Aberdeen record with first Premiership goal…
2
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin inheriting a strong team, says interim gaffer Peter Leven…
2
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Ross County to face repeat of play-off drama after 2-2 draw with Aberdeen sees…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women finish eighth in SWPL - as boss Clint Lancaster 'gutted' over exit

Conversation