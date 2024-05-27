What we learned at Elfsborg training as Jimmy Thelin drill leads to carbon-copy goal against Halmstads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What we learned at Elfsborg training as Jimmy Thelin drill leads to carbon-copy goal against Halmstads

We got a behind-the-scenes insight into new Aberdeen manager Thelin's methods by watching the Swede take a training session at the Boras Arena.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s tactical acumen was illustrated when a move he worked on in training paid off with a goal the following night in Elfsborg’s 2-0 defeat of Halmstads BK.

I watched the 46-year-old manager take his team through a session at the Boras Arena, Sweden, the day before Friday’s Allsvenskan clash at the same venue.

It was Thelin’s final home game before he moves to Aberdeen on a three-year=deal.

The training session in searing 30-degree heat offered a fascinating insight behind the scenes as to what Thelin will bring to Pittodrie.

Thelin’s training session was conducted on the artificial pitch at the Boras Arena.

Sprinklers doused the surface beforehand to make it slick for rapid passing.

Thelin’s Elfsborg do not always train on an articifial surface.

Opened in 2005, the Boras Arena sits side by side with the club’s former Ryavallen stadium, which remains open.

The old stadium is ringed by an athletics track and is primarily used for track and field, but in the centre a grass pitch remains, and Thelin uses that Ryavallen pitch for  training on the eve of a match against any team who play on grass.

Ahead of the home game against Halmstads (kick-off 7pm Friday), though, Thelin put his team through their paces at Elfsborg’s current stadium, beginning at 10.30am (Thursday).

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson.

Drill pays off in Halmstads match

During training, Thelin worked closely with his assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami who will both join him at Pittodrie.

The session began with three groups of eight or nine players congregated in a circle, with one player in the middle.

The ball is then passed at speed with the player in the centre tasked with winning possession.

It is a standard drill used by many managers to start training sessions.

Elfsborg's original stadium which is joined to Boras Arena. Jimmy Thelin uses the pitch here to train before fixtures against teams with a grass pitch. Image: DC Thomson
Elfsborg’s original stadium which is joined to Boras Arena. Jimmy Thelin uses the pitch here to train before fixtures against teams with a grass pitch. Image: DC Thomson

After 10 minutes, Thelin and his assistants then began working on specific tactics.

Football mannequins were set up across one half of the pitch with two players on each.

They ran beyond the mannequins and created angles when the ball was in play.

Then the ball was delivered at pace out wide before an accurate cross-field delivery was swept into the path of a runner on the opposite flank.

Immediately a cross was then fired into the box to players who had burst into the penalty area from their starting spot beside the mannequins.

In three passes, the ball went from flank to flank and into the box.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena Image: DC Thomson

The overwhelming outcome was an Elfsborg attacker connecting with the cross and firing a shot into the net.

Elfsborg then set up to use the entire length of the pitch and began building from the back.

That often involved centre-backs passing back and forth, sometimes along the face of goal.

Then there was a quick ball upfield to instigate a counter attack with rapid, accurate passes completed by a delivery to runners into the box.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson

There were different variations, but almost always the same outcome – the ball in the box and then in the net within seconds of the attack starting.

Just 32 hours later that practise paid off as Elfsborg netted the opener against Halmstads BK with an almost carbon-copy move.

The move began by passing along the face of goal before a quick counter.

In eight accurate passes, the ball was slid into the path of Ahmed Qasem to fire home from six yards against Halmstad.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson

Compact matches and fast passing

After that counter-attack drill, Thelin and Elfsborg moved to play nine-a-side within a tight area.

The first goal was in the usual spot on the byline with the second set up around 30 yards out.

It made for an extremely compact pitch where the onus was on movement, high-tempo passing and engineering an escape from pressure.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes an Elfsborg training session at Boras Arena. Image: DC Thomson

There were some superb goals scored.

After an hour of training, Thelin called time on the session.

The heat was intense, there was no cloud cover and they had a game the next day.

Conversation