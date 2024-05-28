Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Gothenburg Great Miller discusses Aberdeen winger Besuijen's impressive form on loan at Dutch club FC Emmen.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq)
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen was chasing promotion with loan club FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock.
By Willie Miller

Frozen-out Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

I’m sure Thelin will arrive at Pittodrie with the attitude that whatever has happened previously is now firmly in the past.

Besuijen should be given the opportunity to resurrect his Pittodrie career under Thelin… if the winger wants that chance.

There is no doubt Besuijen has talent and could be an important player for the club going forward.

However, at the same time, there must be issues – otherwise he would not have been sent on loan at FC Emmen in the Netherlands.

Besuijen has been in red-hot form for the Eerste Divisie club and scored seven goals and provided one assist in his last nine games.

Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen battles for the ball with Milan Smit of SC Cambuur during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match.
Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen battles for the ball with Milan Smit of SC Cambuur during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons winger’s goals were key to firing Emmen to the edge of the promotion play-off final.

He netted the only goal in the 1-0 first round second leg win over Dordrecht which took Emmen through to the semi-final 3-2 on aggregate.

Besuijen also scored in the 1-1 draw against NAC in the first leg of the semi.

However, Emmen then lost the second leg 3-0, to go down 4-1 on aggregate, and miss out on the final against Eredivisie side Excelsior.

Besuijen is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, but hasn’t played for the Reds for 18 months.

He was sent on loan to Dutch club Excelsior in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

I’m sure Thelin will bring Besuijen back to Pittodrie this summer for pre-season to have a look at the winger, and to see if Besuijen fits into his overall thought process.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 at home against Hearts in October.
Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 at home against Hearts in October. Image: SNS.

I would imagine Thelin will also have a chat with Besuijen to find out where his mind is and if he is positive about coming back to Aberdeen.

Besuijen has talent, there’s no doubt about that.

However, we haven’t seen it enough in an Aberdeen shirt.

Meanwhile, it is a very positive move by Aberdeen to open talks with Jamie McGrath with the view to extending his contract.

Now is the right time and it should not be left until later on as he only has a year remaining on the deal.

You need to get an indication from McGrath on his thoughts on a new deal – whether positive, negative or if he just wants to leave it as it is.

If he wants to renew and a deal could be done, it would be a boost for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

McGrath was influential during the season and also pitched in with 11 goals.

I’m sure the move to open contract talks with McGrath will have been made with the blessing of new manager Thelin.

If a new manager is in place, it is vital he is happy with any players that are going to be offered longer-term contracts.

Thelin will have been able to see enough of McGrath in terms of footage and watching coverage of recent games. Numerous stats on McGrath will also be available.

Thelin will have seen what McGrath brings to Aberdeen.

There is no doubt McGrath is a special talent with real ability.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 during the  Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 during the  Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

McGrath is a very good footballer and has shown that throughout his debut season at Pittodrie.

The Republic of Ireland international appears to be a player who takes the game very seriously.

He has had an influence at Aberdeen and brings real composure and quality.

I think supporters and McGrath’s team-mates would be supportive of a move to secure him on an extended contract.

McGrath brings goals, assists, quality and composure, so he is a really strong all round package.

And it must have been a straight-forward decision by the new manager and board to try to get him signed up for a longer term.

Winning home farewell for Thelin

The sooner new Aberdeen Jimmy Thelin gets his feet under the table at Pittodrie the better for everybody concerned.

It has been a long, drawn-out process as Thelin was appointed Dons manager on April 16.

Thelin opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight goes into summer break on June 1.

He said an emotional farewell to home fans with his final game at Elfsborg’s Boras Arena on Friday night.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

Thelin delivered a 2-0 victory over Halmstads BK and has two away fixtures remaining before moving to Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen board have secured the manager they think can turn the fortunes of the club around.

Thelin will be at Pittodrie before the players return for pre-season training.

But it is important for him to get in soon so that he knows the setup at the club and the people he will be working with.

It is vital the manager gets to know the club and everyone within Pittodrie.

Then he can swiftly move on to working with the players when pre-season starts.

That is the most important aspect – getting to know the players’ strengths and weaknesses. And putting a group of individuals together as a team.

Conversation