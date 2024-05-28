Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate by new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Frozen-out Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

I’m sure Thelin will arrive at Pittodrie with the attitude that whatever has happened previously is now firmly in the past.

Besuijen should be given the opportunity to resurrect his Pittodrie career under Thelin… if the winger wants that chance.

There is no doubt Besuijen has talent and could be an important player for the club going forward.

However, at the same time, there must be issues – otherwise he would not have been sent on loan at FC Emmen in the Netherlands.

Besuijen has been in red-hot form for the Eerste Divisie club and scored seven goals and provided one assist in his last nine games.

The Dons winger’s goals were key to firing Emmen to the edge of the promotion play-off final.

He netted the only goal in the 1-0 first round second leg win over Dordrecht which took Emmen through to the semi-final 3-2 on aggregate.

Besuijen also scored in the 1-1 draw against NAC in the first leg of the semi.

However, Emmen then lost the second leg 3-0, to go down 4-1 on aggregate, and miss out on the final against Eredivisie side Excelsior.

Besuijen is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, but hasn’t played for the Reds for 18 months.

He was sent on loan to Dutch club Excelsior in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

I’m sure Thelin will bring Besuijen back to Pittodrie this summer for pre-season to have a look at the winger, and to see if Besuijen fits into his overall thought process.

I would imagine Thelin will also have a chat with Besuijen to find out where his mind is and if he is positive about coming back to Aberdeen.

Besuijen has talent, there’s no doubt about that.

However, we haven’t seen it enough in an Aberdeen shirt.

Meanwhile, it is a very positive move by Aberdeen to open talks with Jamie McGrath with the view to extending his contract.

Now is the right time and it should not be left until later on as he only has a year remaining on the deal.

You need to get an indication from McGrath on his thoughts on a new deal – whether positive, negative or if he just wants to leave it as it is.

If he wants to renew and a deal could be done, it would be a boost for Aberdeen.

McGrath was influential during the season and also pitched in with 11 goals.

I’m sure the move to open contract talks with McGrath will have been made with the blessing of new manager Thelin.

If a new manager is in place, it is vital he is happy with any players that are going to be offered longer-term contracts.

Thelin will have been able to see enough of McGrath in terms of footage and watching coverage of recent games. Numerous stats on McGrath will also be available.

Thelin will have seen what McGrath brings to Aberdeen.

There is no doubt McGrath is a special talent with real ability.

McGrath is a very good footballer and has shown that throughout his debut season at Pittodrie.

The Republic of Ireland international appears to be a player who takes the game very seriously.

He has had an influence at Aberdeen and brings real composure and quality.

I think supporters and McGrath’s team-mates would be supportive of a move to secure him on an extended contract.

McGrath brings goals, assists, quality and composure, so he is a really strong all round package.

And it must have been a straight-forward decision by the new manager and board to try to get him signed up for a longer term.

Winning home farewell for Thelin

The sooner new Aberdeen Jimmy Thelin gets his feet under the table at Pittodrie the better for everybody concerned.

It has been a long, drawn-out process as Thelin was appointed Dons manager on April 16.

Thelin opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight goes into summer break on June 1.

He said an emotional farewell to home fans with his final game at Elfsborg’s Boras Arena on Friday night.

Thelin delivered a 2-0 victory over Halmstads BK and has two away fixtures remaining before moving to Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen board have secured the manager they think can turn the fortunes of the club around.

Thelin will be at Pittodrie before the players return for pre-season training.

But it is important for him to get in soon so that he knows the setup at the club and the people he will be working with.

It is vital the manager gets to know the club and everyone within Pittodrie.

Then he can swiftly move on to working with the players when pre-season starts.

That is the most important aspect – getting to know the players’ strengths and weaknesses. And putting a group of individuals together as a team.