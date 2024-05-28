Aberdeen youth academy awards: Coaches on the talents named player of the year at each age group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen youth academy awards: Coaches on the talents named player of the year at each age group

Seven Neale Cooper awards were handed out from under-10s to U16s at Aberdeen's annual youth academy awards ceremony. But who are the winners?

By Paul Third
The age-group award winners for season 2023/24 from Aberdeen FC's Youth Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The age-group award winners for season 2023/24 from Aberdeen FC's Youth Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s latest batch of talented young players were honoured at the club’s annual youth academy awards evening at Pittodrie on Monday.

The players from the under-10s squad through to the under-16s were joined by their proud parents in recognising their accomplishments over the course of the season.

The player of the year winners for each age group were also revealed with the seven winners collecting the Neale Cooper award in recognition of their impressive campaigns.

Foundation phase manager Aaron Scully detailed the accomplishments of the award winners at the under-10, 11 and 12 groups, who received their prizes from under-18s league-winning skipper Alfie Stewart.

Acting youth phase manager and head of academy goalkeeping Kevin Stewart addressed the under-13, 14, 15 and 16 squad winners before they collected their awards from another under-18s midfielder, Findlay Marshall.

Scully and Stewart explain why this year’s player of the year winners at each age-group were chosen.

U10 – Hudson Aitken (midfielder)

Aberdeen under-10s player of the year winner Hudson Aitken with Alfie Stewart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scully said: “Hudson is a player who has shown an incredible level of consistency for someone who is only nine years old.

“He is not the loudest by any stretch of the imagination, but he has led by example for his team-mates both in the way he plays in his games and his attitude off the pitch.

“The under-10s are away to a tournament this weekend and Hudson will be going as the captain of the team.”

U11 – Leo Ferguson (defender)

Aberdeen under-11s player of the year winner Leo Ferguson with Alfie Stewart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scully said: “Leo has shown an incredible level of consistency and led by example to his team-mates in both his performances and attitude throughout the season.

“He is someone you can rely on – even when he is having a poor game, he still gets on the ball, is a good team-mate and continues to work hard for his team-mates.

“He makes contact in his 1v1s and keeps his game simple.

“All these qualities led him to be named as captain earlier in the season and it has proved to be the correct decision so far.”

U12 – Jack Kidd (midfielder)

Jack Kidd receives his Aberdeen under-12s player of the year award from Alfie Stewart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scully said: “Jack has shown an incredible attitude to learning and taking on points towards his development including tactical information during games.

“He has a relentless workrate and character in both his games and his training.

“His high energy and determination has been very consistent throughout the season.

“He puts in high-quality performances and his ability to wriggle away from pressure with both his left and right foot allows him to start attacks and open up defences.”

U13 – Tom Ferguson (midfielder)

Aberdeen under-13s player of the year winner Tom Ferguson with Findlay Marshall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stewart said: “Tom has shown a high level of consistency throughout the season. He has led by example on and off the pitch.

“He has shown a real desire to block shots, win headers and make important tackles.”

U14 – Ethan Thomson (goalkeeper)

Aberdeen under-14s player of the year winner Ethan Thomson with Findlay Marshall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stewart said: “Ethan has been a standout at three tournaments they have attended this year.

“He has also had several strong performances playing at 14s, 15s and 16s – playing two years up throughout the season.

“He is a strong presence and a leader on and off the pitch as well.”

U15 – Bradley Chikomo (striker)

Bradley Chikomo collects his under-15s award from Findlay Marshall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stewart said: “Bradley has been a consistent performer over the course of the whole season.

“He has shown a real desire to learn and improve – when he is not giving himself a hard time – scoring 23 goals in 26 games.

“Bradley has played a role as a captain very well, leading by example and showing real hard work.

“He has also worked hard on improving all aspects of his individual game this year.”

U16 – Cooper Masson (midfielder)

Under-16 winner Cooper Masson with Findlay Marshall. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stewart said: “Cooper is a player who has featured heavily in under-16 and under-18 football this season, helping both ages win their respective leagues and recently the under-16 CAS Cup.

“He was fortunate enough to feature in the Scottish Youth Cup final recently as well.

“He has added a leadership role, and his involvement in the under-18s has really allowed him to increase the intensity and impact of his game.

“His excellent play has seen him rewarded with a full-time contract and Scotland international recognition.”

