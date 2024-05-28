Aberdeen youth academy awards: Coaches on the talents named player of the year at each age group

Aberdeen’s latest batch of talented young players were honoured at the club’s annual youth academy awards evening at Pittodrie on Monday.

The players from the under-10s squad through to the under-16s were joined by their proud parents in recognising their accomplishments over the course of the season.

The player of the year winners for each age group were also revealed with the seven winners collecting the Neale Cooper award in recognition of their impressive campaigns.

Foundation phase manager Aaron Scully detailed the accomplishments of the award winners at the under-10, 11 and 12 groups, who received their prizes from under-18s league-winning skipper Alfie Stewart.

Acting youth phase manager and head of academy goalkeeping Kevin Stewart addressed the under-13, 14, 15 and 16 squad winners before they collected their awards from another under-18s midfielder, Findlay Marshall.

Scully and Stewart explain why this year’s player of the year winners at each age-group were chosen.

U10 – Hudson Aitken (midfielder)

Scully said: “Hudson is a player who has shown an incredible level of consistency for someone who is only nine years old.

“He is not the loudest by any stretch of the imagination, but he has led by example for his team-mates both in the way he plays in his games and his attitude off the pitch.

“The under-10s are away to a tournament this weekend and Hudson will be going as the captain of the team.”

U11 – Leo Ferguson (defender)

Scully said: “Leo has shown an incredible level of consistency and led by example to his team-mates in both his performances and attitude throughout the season.

“He is someone you can rely on – even when he is having a poor game, he still gets on the ball, is a good team-mate and continues to work hard for his team-mates.

“He makes contact in his 1v1s and keeps his game simple.

“All these qualities led him to be named as captain earlier in the season and it has proved to be the correct decision so far.”

U12 – Jack Kidd (midfielder)

Scully said: “Jack has shown an incredible attitude to learning and taking on points towards his development including tactical information during games.

“He has a relentless workrate and character in both his games and his training.

“His high energy and determination has been very consistent throughout the season.

“He puts in high-quality performances and his ability to wriggle away from pressure with both his left and right foot allows him to start attacks and open up defences.”

U13 – Tom Ferguson (midfielder)

Stewart said: “Tom has shown a high level of consistency throughout the season. He has led by example on and off the pitch.

“He has shown a real desire to block shots, win headers and make important tackles.”

U14 – Ethan Thomson (goalkeeper)

Stewart said: “Ethan has been a standout at three tournaments they have attended this year.

“He has also had several strong performances playing at 14s, 15s and 16s – playing two years up throughout the season.

“He is a strong presence and a leader on and off the pitch as well.”

U15 – Bradley Chikomo (striker)

Stewart said: “Bradley has been a consistent performer over the course of the whole season.

“He has shown a real desire to learn and improve – when he is not giving himself a hard time – scoring 23 goals in 26 games.

“Bradley has played a role as a captain very well, leading by example and showing real hard work.

“He has also worked hard on improving all aspects of his individual game this year.”

U16 – Cooper Masson (midfielder)

Stewart said: “Cooper is a player who has featured heavily in under-16 and under-18 football this season, helping both ages win their respective leagues and recently the under-16 CAS Cup.

“He was fortunate enough to feature in the Scottish Youth Cup final recently as well.

“He has added a leadership role, and his involvement in the under-18s has really allowed him to increase the intensity and impact of his game.

“His excellent play has seen him rewarded with a full-time contract and Scotland international recognition.”