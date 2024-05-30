Aberdeen must battle to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin, warns former Don Richie Byrne

Former full-back Richie Byrne has warned the Aberdeen players they face a battle to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin during pre-season.

Swede Thelin has agreed a three-year deal to be the Dons’ next manager.

The 46-year-old’s final game with Swedish side Elfsborg is an away clash with IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

Thelin was officially confirmed as Dons boss on April 18, but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered a summer break.

Former Aberdeen left-back Byrne reckons players must report for pre-season training in top condition in a bid to impress Thelin.

But also says the arrival of a new manager should not pile extra pressure on Aberdeen players – as the heat should always be ramped up at Pittodrie to deliver success.

Byrne said: “When the new manager comes in players will have to stake a claim for their position.

“Most managers coming in will look at a squad and say everyone is on an equal level from this point until you show me what you can do.

“The first six weeks under a new manager is a very important time so Aberdeen players better go back fit – and go back fitter than the fella in your position.

“If I can give advice to any player, it is go back fit and look good. Look fit and be fitter than the other lad.

“The Aberdeen team we had was one of the fittest teams in the league, if not the fittest.

“We won a lot of games that were really tough on paper, but our fitness and our speed were part of that.”

Pressure is a necessity at Aberdeen

Byrne will be back in Aberdeen this weekend when he plays in the Craig Brown Cup at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

The star-studded match, which will boast a host of Aberdeen legends, is to raise money for Cash For Kids.

New Aberdeen boss Thelin will arrive with a reputation as one of the top managers in Sweden.

He led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Thelin has been charged with revitalising a club that finished in the Premiership bottom six.

Byrne reckons his arrival shouldn’t ramp up the heat on players, as the pressure to deliver success must be an ever-present at Pittodrie.

The defender played for the Dons under Jimmy Calderwood from 2005 to 2008 when the Reds qualified from the group stage of the Uefa Cup.

Byrne said: “I don’t think a new manager coming in puts any extra pressure on players.

“There is always pressure on you at Aberdeen as you are under scrutiny at all angles.

“Now, with social media, it is 10 times worse than when I was playing – everyone has their opinion.

“If Aberdeen put a picture up of a player, you will have 100 different people with 100 different opinions on that player. And everyone gets to read it.

“You are under scrutiny from a lot of different people and everyone can hear all those different voices.

“It is a club where you are under pressure all the time.

“You’re expected to do well in the cup and expected to do well in the league.

“You are expected to get into Europe.

“Then when you get European football, they want you to get through the group stages.

“There is always pressure there and that’s the type of club it is.”

Embracing the pressure

Byrne made 59 appearances for Aberdeen (53 starts) and featured in major games under Calderwood.

He started in the 2-0 Uefa Cup group stage loss to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in November 2007.

The full-back also started in the 4-0 win against FC Copenhagen at Pittodrie that secured qualification from the group stages.

Aberdeen would go on to face Bayern Munich in the last 32, drawing 2-2 at Pittodrie before losing 5-1 in Germany.

Pressure games – Byrne loved them.

He said: “You have to enjoy the pressure.

“You are under pressure from other players at the club for your place and then you are under pressure from the fans.

“Also you are under pressure from other teams, because they love beating Aberdeen.

“Sometimes the fear makes you play even better.

“The fear of losing.”

Craig Brown Cup charity match

Byrne will be back in Aberdeen on Sunday for the Craig Brown Cup charity match.

Also confirmed for the match are Pittodrie legends Eoin Jess and Russell Anderson.

Other former Dons stars confirmed to play are Lee Miller, Zander Diamond, Chris Clark, Andy Roddie, Derek Young, Steve Tosh, David Rowson and Jamie McAllister, as well as Tomas Cerny, Scott Thomson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Darren Young, Phil McGuire and Hugh Robertson.

Former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker Kenny Miler will also play in the charity game.

Byrne said: “I can’t wait to be back in Aberdeen.

“It is brilliant cause and Graham (Watt, Craig Brown Cup organiser) has done an unbelievable job.

“Graham had a dream and has built on it every year.

“It is great to see players helping, giving back to city they live in and loved – to a city that gave them so much.”

Entry to the Craig Brown Cup charity match is £5 for adults and free for children aged 11 or under.