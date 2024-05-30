Aberdeen must battle to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin, warns former Don Richie Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen must battle to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin, warns former Don Richie Byrne

Former Aberdeen full-back Byrne will play in the Craig Brown Cup charity match at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Former full-back Richie Byrne has warned the Aberdeen players they face a battle to impress new boss Jimmy Thelin during pre-season.

Swede Thelin has agreed a three-year deal to be the Dons’ next manager.

The 46-year-old’s final game with Swedish side Elfsborg is an away clash with IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

Thelin was officially confirmed as Dons boss on April 18, but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered a summer break.

Former Aberdeen left-back Byrne reckons players must report for pre-season training in top condition in a bid to impress Thelin.

But also says the arrival of a new manager should not pile extra pressure on Aberdeen players – as the heat should always be ramped up at Pittodrie to deliver success.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran

Byrne said: “When the new manager comes in players will have to stake a claim for their position.

“Most managers coming in will look at a squad and say everyone is on an equal level from this point until you show me what you can do.

“The first six weeks under a new manager is a very important time so Aberdeen players better go back fit – and go back fitter than the fella in your position.

“If I can give advice to any player, it is go back fit and look good. Look fit and be fitter than the other lad.

“The Aberdeen team we had was one of the fittest teams in the league, if not the fittest.

“We won a lot of games that were really tough on paper, but our fitness and our speed were part of that.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

Pressure is a necessity at Aberdeen

Byrne will be back in Aberdeen this weekend when he plays in the Craig Brown Cup at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

The star-studded match, which will boast a host of Aberdeen legends, is to raise money for Cash For Kids.

New Aberdeen boss Thelin will arrive with a reputation as one of the top managers in Sweden.

He led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Thelin has been charged with revitalising a club that finished in the Premiership bottom six.

Byrne reckons his arrival shouldn’t ramp up the heat on players, as the pressure to deliver success must be an ever-present at Pittodrie.

The defender played for the Dons under Jimmy Calderwood from 2005 to 2008 when the Reds qualified from the group stage of the Uefa Cup.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran

Byrne said: “I don’t think a new manager coming in puts any extra pressure on players.

“There is always pressure on you at Aberdeen as you are under scrutiny at all angles.

“Now, with social media, it is 10 times worse than when I was playing – everyone has their opinion.

“If Aberdeen put a picture up of a player, you will have 100 different people with 100 different opinions on that player. And everyone gets to read it.

“You are under scrutiny from a lot of different people and everyone can hear all those different voices.

“It is a club where you are under pressure all the time.

“You’re expected to do well in the cup and expected to do well in the league.

“You are expected to get into Europe.

“Then when you get European football, they want you to get through the group stages.

“There is always pressure there and that’s the type of club it is.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson.

Embracing the pressure

Byrne made 59 appearances for Aberdeen (53 starts) and featured in major games under Calderwood.

He started in the 2-0 Uefa Cup group stage loss to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in November 2007.

The full-back also started in the 4-0 win against FC Copenhagen at Pittodrie that secured qualification from the group stages.

Aberdeen would go on to face Bayern Munich in the last 32, drawing 2-2 at Pittodrie before losing 5-1 in Germany.

Pressure games – Byrne loved them.

Richie Byrne faces Atletico Madrid star Luis Garcia in the Uefa Cup group stage in 2007. Image: SNS.

He said: “You have to enjoy the pressure.

“You are under pressure from other players at the club for your place and then you are under pressure from the fans.

“Also you are under pressure from other teams, because they love beating Aberdeen.

“Sometimes the fear makes you play even better.

“The fear of losing.”

Craig Brown Cup charity match

Byrne will be back in Aberdeen on Sunday for the Craig Brown Cup charity match.

Also confirmed for the match are Pittodrie legends Eoin Jess and Russell Anderson.

Other former Dons stars confirmed to play are Lee Miller, Zander Diamond, Chris Clark, Andy Roddie, Derek Young, Steve Tosh, David Rowson and Jamie McAllister, as well as Tomas Cerny, Scott Thomson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Darren Young, Phil McGuire and Hugh Robertson.

Former Rangers, Celtic and Scotland striker Kenny Miler will also play in the charity game.

Richie Byrne at the Cash For Kids Charity Football Match in 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richie Byrne at the Cash For Kids charity football match in 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Byrne said: “I can’t wait to be back in Aberdeen.

“It is brilliant cause and Graham (Watt, Craig Brown Cup organiser) has done an unbelievable job.

“Graham had a dream and has built on it every year.

“It is great to see players helping, giving back to city they live in and loved – to a city that gave them so much.”

Entry to the Craig Brown Cup charity match is £5 for adults and free for children aged 11 or under. 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Calderwood and Richie Byrne. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: Richie Byrne reveals boss' efforts to help him see…
Aberdeen youth academy director Stuart Glennie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: New director Stuart Glennie outlines vision for Aberdeen youth academy
The Premier Sports Cup. Image: Big Partnership
Premier Sports Cup groups revealed
Elfsborg fan Kristoffer Liden in Boras, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.
WATCH: Elfsborg fans answer our questions on new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Darren Mackie and Jimmy Calderwood.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: Darren Mackie believes ex-Aberdeen boss saved his Pittodrie career
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Exclusive: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues call for unity from Dons board and…
The age-group award winners for season 2023/24 from Aberdeen FC's Youth Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen youth academy awards: Coaches on the talents named player of the year at…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate by new Aberdeen boss…
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin on Aberdeen trip 18 months ago and 'culture and passion' of…
Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson and manager Jimmy Calderwood. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: Russell Anderson on the man who breathed fresh life…

Conversation