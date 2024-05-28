VIDEO: Elfsborg fans answer our questions on new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Elfsborg fans answer our questions on new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

We asked Elfsborg supporters in Boras, Sweden for the lowdown on Aberdeen's new manager Thelin

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran

Elfsborg supporters have hailed new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as the best manager the club has ever had in its 120 year history.

Thelin is set to take over the Pittodrie hot-seat having agreed a three-year deal.

The Swede will call time on his near seven year career at Elfsborg with an away clash at IFK Göteborg on Saturday.

Ahead of his imminent arrival in the Granite City I flew out to the city of Boras, population 114,000, and home of Elfsborg to get the lowdown on the 46-year-old.

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to Elfsborg supporters in his final home game on Friday when defeating Halmstads BK 2-0 at the Boras Arena.

After the match Elfsborg supporters chanted and sang in praise of Thelin for 15 minutes, such was his impact at the club.

I asked Elfsborg fans to sum up Thelin’s impact at the club and whether they think he will be a success at Aberdeen.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran

Supporter Lars Hogberg hailed the new Dons boss as Elfsborg’s greatest manager.

He also urged the Dons to give the 46-year-old time because Thelin is “not a quick-fix man”.

Hogberg said: “Jimmy is a very good manager and a calm man.

“He takes care of everyone and runs the football club like a company.

“He works a lot with the people and educates people in the team.

“Jimmy is the best manager we have ever had.

“He can do very well in Scotland but it is important they take good care of him and give him time.

“Jimmy is not a quick fix man. He works very slowly but a little bit better every day.

“That is Jimmy’s motto.”

Elfsborg fan Lars Hogberg at the cub’s Boras Arena. Image: DCT Media

‘Jimmy has a lot of football knowledge’

Supporters in Elfsborg’s all terraced ‘Grand Stand’ created a sea of black and yellow in tribute to Thelin.

Thelin will bring his Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Supporter Kristoffer Liden again delivered the same message to Aberdeen’s board and the club’s supporters – give Thelin time.

Elfsborg fan Kristoffer Liden. Boras, Sweden. Image: DCT Media

Liden said: “After a few struggling years at the beginning he managed to put his stamp on the team.

“We should have won it (Allsvenskan) last year even though they missed the opportunity.

“Jimmy has a lot of football knowledge.

“Be patient and let him settle in, then he will create success, but it won’t necessarily happen immediately.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

‘Be patient and let him settle in’

Thelin previously interviewed for the Aberdeen job 18 months ago and travelled to the Granite City for an interview.

The Pittodrie board opted to appoint Barry Robson.

Asked if there was any surprise at Thelin’s exit, Liden said: “No. They thought about him as coach for the national team.

“He deserves to get a chance in another league.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

Thelin’s Elfsborg exit ‘pretty sad’

When Thelin was appointed Elfsborg manager in winter 2017 they were a mid table club.

He led them to two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes.

Elfsborg fan Hani Awad outside the club’s Boras Arena. Image: DCT Media

Elfborg supporter Hani Awad said: “It is pretty sad but I think he will do good there (Aberdeen).

“Jimmy has done very much for Elfsborg as he took us to second place.

“We will thank him. Jimmy was a very good manager.”

