VIDEO: Elfsborg fans answer our questions on new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Elfsborg supporters have hailed new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin as the best manager the club has ever had in its 120 year history.

Thelin is set to take over the Pittodrie hot-seat having agreed a three-year deal.

The Swede will call time on his near seven year career at Elfsborg with an away clash at IFK Göteborg on Saturday.

Ahead of his imminent arrival in the Granite City I flew out to the city of Boras, population 114,000, and home of Elfsborg to get the lowdown on the 46-year-old.

https://f.io/yWDfEM3h

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to Elfsborg supporters in his final home game on Friday when defeating Halmstads BK 2-0 at the Boras Arena.

After the match Elfsborg supporters chanted and sang in praise of Thelin for 15 minutes, such was his impact at the club.

I asked Elfsborg fans to sum up Thelin’s impact at the club and whether they think he will be a success at Aberdeen.

Supporter Lars Hogberg hailed the new Dons boss as Elfsborg’s greatest manager.

He also urged the Dons to give the 46-year-old time because Thelin is “not a quick-fix man”.

Hogberg said: “Jimmy is a very good manager and a calm man.

“He takes care of everyone and runs the football club like a company.

“He works a lot with the people and educates people in the team.

“Jimmy is the best manager we have ever had.

“He can do very well in Scotland but it is important they take good care of him and give him time.

“Jimmy is not a quick fix man. He works very slowly but a little bit better every day.

“That is Jimmy’s motto.”

‘Jimmy has a lot of football knowledge’

Supporters in Elfsborg’s all terraced ‘Grand Stand’ created a sea of black and yellow in tribute to Thelin.

Thelin will bring his Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Supporter Kristoffer Liden again delivered the same message to Aberdeen’s board and the club’s supporters – give Thelin time.

Liden said: “After a few struggling years at the beginning he managed to put his stamp on the team.

“We should have won it (Allsvenskan) last year even though they missed the opportunity.

“Jimmy has a lot of football knowledge.

“Be patient and let him settle in, then he will create success, but it won’t necessarily happen immediately.”

‘Be patient and let him settle in’

Thelin previously interviewed for the Aberdeen job 18 months ago and travelled to the Granite City for an interview.

The Pittodrie board opted to appoint Barry Robson.

Asked if there was any surprise at Thelin’s exit, Liden said: “No. They thought about him as coach for the national team.

“He deserves to get a chance in another league.”

Thelin’s Elfsborg exit ‘pretty sad’

When Thelin was appointed Elfsborg manager in winter 2017 they were a mid table club.

He led them to two Allsvenskan runners-up finishes.

Elfborg supporter Hani Awad said: “It is pretty sad but I think he will do good there (Aberdeen).

“Jimmy has done very much for Elfsborg as he took us to second place.

“We will thank him. Jimmy was a very good manager.”