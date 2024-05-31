Joe Harper: Jimmy Thelin can bring winning mentality back to Aberdeen

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin can bring a winning mentality and success back to the club.

I have been very impressed with what I have heard about the Swede and I believe he can spearhead a return to glory for the Dons.

Thelin has transformed the last two teams he has managed – Jonkopings Sodra and Elfsborg.

The 46-year-old can do the same again at Aberdeen.

I have heard Thelin is so much more than a manager at Elfsborg as he oversees transfers in and out, recruitment strategy and multiple other aspects at the club.

That is similar to what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Aberdeen, as he had a say in everything.

Hopefully Thelin will be just as embedded and influential at Pittodrie.

And also bring that same “must-win” mentality that Sir Alex drilled into the club. That relentless passion and drive to deliver wins and success.

It can revitalise Aberdeen.

If players don’t have that tunnel vision and laser focus on winning, there’s no point in being at a club like Aberdeen.

I hope Thelin demands that winning mentality from day one at Pittodrie and will instill it quickly into the team.

Thelin will call time on his Elfsborg career after Saturday’s away game against IFK Goteborg.

Then it is full steam ahead with his Reds’ revolution.

Thelin will not be coming in blind to Pittodrie, because he will have been watching and studying coverage of all the Dons games since his appointment.

I’m sure he will also have delved into the archives to study games before he was confirmed as Aberdeen gaffer.

Thelin will have been in regular contact with Peter Leven – who did such a fantastic job as interim boss in the final months of the campaign – and he will have given him the lowdown on the Dons’ squad.

New manager Thelin will inevitably bring in his own signings during the summer transfer window.

However, he is working from a solid enough foundation because there are many good players within the current squad.

That was proven by the unbeaten run in the Premiership at the end of the season, as well as the European campaign and cup games.

The target for Thelin in his debut season is to get Aberdeen up fighting at the top end of the table again and to secure European qualification.

He left Elfsborg with the club in the Europa League qualifiers, having secured a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last year.

Now he has to deliver Europe in back-to-back seasons – but this time with the Dons.

Thelin will kick-start his Aberdeen career in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen have been drawn against Championship Airdrie, League One sides Queen of the South and Dumbarton, and Lowland League East Kilbride.

Some Premiership teams treat the group stage of the tournament almost like enhanced pre-season friendlies.

I’m sure Thelin will not have that attitude – this is an early opportunity to start his Pittodrie career positively and I would imagine he will have the Reds fully fired up and ready.

Aberdeen supporters are desperate for a return to sustained success and hopefully Thelin can be the manager to deliver that.

Pittodrie youngsters can shine

Hopefully some of the emerging young talent at Aberdeen will be given the opportunity to shine for the first-team in the new season.

The Aberdeen U18s won their Club Academy Scotland Elite league title.

They marked the title glory in style with a sensational comeback defeat of Celtic on the night they were awarded the trophy.

Aberdeen were trailing Celtic 2-0 at Pittodrie in the 85th minute.

However, a Findlay Marshall goal and then two superb stoppage-time goals from substitute Joseph Teasdale secured a sensational win.

It is great to see the young stars at the club have that never-say-die attitude.

Some of the talent in that U18s will ideally be given the opportunity to make a mark under Jimmy Thelin in the first team in the upcoming campaign.

Teen star Fletcher Boyd made an impact when scoring on his debut in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs towards the end of the season.

The 16-year-old then followed it up with a superb goal in the next game – a 5-1 win over Livingston.

Aberdeen’s U16s also enjoyed a superb season as they won the league and cup double.

With exciting, winning talent like that coming through, the future of Aberdeen looks bright.

Barron deserved Euro 2024 call-up

I was disappointed Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron was not selected for Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

There had been talk Barron could receive a wild-card call up by national boss Steve Clarke for the tournament in Germany.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

However, Barron is a superb talent and I’m sure his debut cap – and many more – will be just around the corner.