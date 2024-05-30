Exclusive: Elfsborg captain Johan Larsson on incoming Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin – ‘a new type of coach’

Elfsborg’s captain Johan Larsson insists Aberdeen have landed a “new type of coach” in Jimmy Thelin who can build a winning “machine” to deliver success.

Swedish international Larsson has hailed 46-year-old Thelin as the “perfect coach” for Aberdeen – and also the “people’s coach”.

Elfsborg club legend Larsson, 34, says Aberdeen have secured a similarly-revered manager who is composed, focused and driven on taking the good times back to Pittodrie.

And he revealed Thelin’s ice-cool demeanor on the touchline is “kind of an act” to get under the skin of the opposition coaches and players.

Right-back Larsson says it has been a honour to play under Thelin and has urged Aberdeen to give him time.

Larsson said: “Jimmy is a new type of coach and not typical to the ones in Scotland.

“He is the people’s coach.

“Jimmy is very understanding, very mature and doesn’t raise his voice that often – although he does (raise his voice) when he has to.

“Jimmy is very composed, although it is kind of an act for him.

“I think he enjoys being that calm coach as sometimes it frustrates other coaches and referees.

“He is never out cursing the referee and is never involved in any nonsense with the other coaches.

“Jimmy is calm and very orientated with details during games.

“He has his mindset on the right things.”

‘Miracle doesn’t happen in a day’ but Thelin has built Elfsborg ‘machine’

Thelin was secured on a three-year deal to manage Aberdeen and will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Thelin will end his near seven-year career at Elfsborg on Saturday when facing rivals IFK Goteborg away.

He exits having led Elfsborg into Europe – as the Boras-based club enter the Europa League first qualifying round for the 2024/25 season.

Elfsborg finished runners-up in the Allsvenskan last year, narrowly missing out on the league title to Malmo on goal difference.

Larsson said: “Jimmy can for sure be a success in Scotland.

“However, a miracle doesn’t happen in a day.

“He needs to get the time like he did here at Elfsborg.

“Jimmy had a tough first year to 18 months, but after that it started growing.

“And everyone accepted the style of football.

“We have never been a team of perfect individuals – we have been a machine for the last few years.

“If everybody signs up on that, then Jimmy will be perfect coach for Aberdeen.”

‘It has been an honour to be coached by Jimmy’ – Larsson

Capped six times by Sweden, defender Larsson came through the Elfsborg youth academy.

He made his first team breakthrough in 2010, and went on to make 149 appearances before transferring to Brondy in Denmark in 2014.

Larsson also had spells at Guingamp (France), before Thelin brought him home to Elfsborg in 2018.

Larsson said: “For me Jimmy was the perfect coach to come home to.

“I had been abroad and played a couple of years in Denmark then a year in France.

“Jimmy was the one who let me come home and fulfil my dream at Elfsborg of ending my career in my hometown.

“We built up a great relationship from the start.

“After everything I have been through and done before, I didn’t need someone to tell me exactly what to do anymore.

“Jimmy let me fulfil what I want to do here and grow in that role year on year.

“I became captain again under Jimmy, which I was before I left Elfsborg.

“It has been an honour to be coached by Jimmy.”

Delivering a last home win for Thelin

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to many Elfsborg supporters in his final home game at the Boras Arena last Friday.

Larsson netted late on to secure a 2-0 defeat of Halmstads BK.

Elfsborg fans remined in the stadium and sang songs in honour of Thelin for 15 minutes after full-time.

Larsson led the chants with a megaphone in front of a capacity all-terraced “Grand Stand”.

He said: “We had a talk in the locker room before the game.

“If we didn’t find our own motivation or ambition for the game, I told everyone to find it for Jimmy, Christer and Emir who are leaving.

“It was their last game on home turf, so it was nice to give them a win as a gift.”

Elfsborg narrowly lost 2-1 at Swedish top-flight leaders and defending Allsvenskan champions Malmo on Tuesday.

Thelin will call time on his Elfsborg career after Saturday’s trip to IFK Goteborg.

Larsson said: “It is the end of an era, but there is life after Jimmy.

“It was good to give him something special before he leaves for Scotland.”