Aberdeen linked with Serbian goalkeeper Stojan Lekovic

FK Radnicki Kragujevac shotstopper is reportedly on new Dons boss' Jimmy Thelin's radar

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Serbian goalkeeper Stojan Lekovic.

The 22-year-old, who played for FK Radnicki Kragujevac in his homeland, has reportedly attracted attention from Werder Bremen and other clubs in the German Bundesliga as well as the Dons and Rangers.

The 6ft 6in shotstopper recently signed an 18-month extension to stay with Radnicki until December 2025 but is understood to have an agreement with his club to move if a club submit a low six-figure fee.

Bremen were prepared to make an offer before dropping out of the race after extending goalkeeper Michael Zetterer’s contract.

Fussball Europa claims other clubs in Germany are tracking the imposing goalkeeper while both the Dons and Rangers have expressed an interest in Lekovic, who helped his club to a fifth-place finish in the Serbian Superliga this season.

His stature and reputation for being good with the ball at his feet has led to him being compared to compatriot Djordje Petrovic, who plays for Chelsea.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin, who is due to start work at Pittodrie next month, is expected to add a goalkeeper to his squad as Kelle Roos has failed to agree a new deal to stay.

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie and Brentford stopper Hakon Valdimarsson have also been linked with a move to Aberdeen.

