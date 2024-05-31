New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin predicts ‘great future’ after Elfsborg exit

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he is leaving Elfsborg with the Allsvenskan outfit set up for a “great future”.

Thelin will call time on his career at the Swedish top-flight club with an away clash against IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

He will then move to Pittodrie, having agreed a three-year deal to become Dons manager, and the 46-year-old will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to the Dons.

Thelin leaves Elfsborg having led the Boras Arena side into the Europa League qualifying round for the 2024/25 campaign.

Under Thelin’s guidance Elfsborg secured a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan in the 2023 season.

Elfsborg legend Thelin says the time is right for him to move on, but his current club are built for future success.

Thelin said: “The staff around the team are incredibly talented, there is a great future here.

“It’s good to have a change now, so that (Elfsborg’s new manager) Oscar (Hiljemark) can come in with his leadership.”

‘Now is a great time to make a change’

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen’s new manager on April 18.

However, he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

That break starts after Saturday’s clash with IFK Goteborg.

Thelin said: “With the platform Elfsborg are trying to work on, we are stable and there is no stress.

“I think now is a great time to make a change.”

Thelin’s replacement at Elfsborg

Thelin will begin his Aberdeen career in the Premier Sports Cup group stage against Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

He will be replaced at Elfsborg by Hiljemark, who was previously manager at Danish top-flight club Aalborg BK

Hiljemark began his playing career at Elfsborg before successful spells at PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Palermo and Genoa (both Italy).

Elfsborg club director Stefan Andreasson added: “We believe that Oscar is a good fit for us to take over as manager after Jimmy.

“And that he, together with the rest of the staff, will continue to develop our men’s team for continued success.

“The fact that he chooses us over other strong alternatives with the success he has had in Aalborg shows we have a business and are an association that can also attract the most interesting coaches in Scandinavia.”

Elfsborg’s new assistant managers

Hiljemark will be assisted by Javier Agenjo Duran, who he will take from Aalborg.

Elfsbog’s current head of youth team development Fredrik Ahlstrand has also been promoted to assistant coach.

Club director Andreasson said: “It feels very good that we have now solved the puzzle for IF Elfsborg in the long term with experienced people who will work hard for the continued success of the association.

“In Javier, we get a person with extensive international experience, who works best together with Oscar.

“In a short time with us, Fredrik has impressed and shown that he is ready to take the step up.

“It also feels good that we can recruit internally and stimulate our own trainers.”