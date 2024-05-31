New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin predicts ‘great future’ after Elfsborg exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin predicts ‘great future’ after Elfsborg exit

The away clash against IFK Goteborg on Saturday will be new Aberdeen boss Thelin's final game as Elfsborg manager.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is confident he is leaving Elfsborg with the Allsvenskan outfit set up for a “great future”.

Thelin will call time on his career at the Swedish top-flight club with an away clash against IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

He will then move to Pittodrie, having agreed a three-year deal to become Dons manager, and the 46-year-old will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to the Dons.

Thelin leaves Elfsborg having led the Boras Arena side into the Europa League qualifying round for the 2024/25 campaign.

Under Thelin’s guidance Elfsborg secured a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan in the 2023 season.

Elfsborg legend Thelin says the time is right for him to move on, but his current club are built for future success.

Thelin said: “The staff around the team are incredibly talented, there is a great future here.

“It’s good to have a change now, so that (Elfsborg’s new manager) Oscar (Hiljemark) can come in with his leadership.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

‘Now is a great time to make a change’

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen’s new manager on April 18.

However, he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight enters a summer break.

That break starts after Saturday’s clash with IFK Goteborg.

Thelin said: “With the platform Elfsborg are trying to work on, we are stable and there is no stress.

“I think now is a great time to make a change.”

Thelin’s replacement at Elfsborg

Thelin will begin his Aberdeen career in the Premier Sports Cup group stage against Airdrie, Queen of the South, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

He will be replaced at Elfsborg by Hiljemark, who was previously manager at Danish top-flight club Aalborg BK

Hiljemark began his playing career at Elfsborg before successful spells at PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Palermo and Genoa (both Italy).

Elfsborg club director Stefan Andreasson added: “We believe that Oscar is a good fit for us to take over as manager after Jimmy.

“And that he, together with the rest of the staff, will continue to develop our men’s team for continued success.

“The fact that he chooses us over other strong alternatives with the success he has had in Aalborg shows we have a business and are an association that can also attract the most interesting coaches in Scandinavia.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Elfsborg’s new assistant managers

Hiljemark will be assisted by Javier Agenjo Duran, who he will take from Aalborg.

Elfsbog’s current head of youth team development Fredrik Ahlstrand has also been promoted to assistant coach.

Club director Andreasson said: “It feels very good that we have now solved the puzzle for IF Elfsborg in the long term with experienced people who will work hard for the continued success of the association.

“In Javier, we get a person with extensive international experience, who works best together with Oscar.

“In a short time with us, Fredrik has impressed and shown that he is ready to take the step up.

“It also feels good that we can recruit internally and stimulate our own trainers.”

