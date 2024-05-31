Scottish Premiership clubs vote to ban artificial pitches from 2026

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Premiership clubs vote to ban artificial pitches from 2026

By Sean Wallace
Kilmarnock's David Watson has a shot blocked by Aberdeen's Richard Jensen. Image: SNS
Premiership clubs have voted in favour of banning artificial pitches in the the Scottish top flight.

Artificial pitches in the will be phased out by 2026.

The SPFL will also work with a leading pitch consultancy firm to improve the condition of grass pitches in the Premiership.

A statement reads: “Clubs in the Premiership had brought forward a resolution seeking to phase out artificial pitches in Scotland’s top division.

“The SPFL has confirmed that resolution has been passed.

“The SPFL Board has granted a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan for the phasing out of the surfaces in the Premiership.

“This period of grace is in line with recommendations of the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which represents member clubs across the SPFL.”

Improving the standard of grass pitches

Kilmarnock are the only club in the Premiership that play on an artificial surface.

However Killie plan to return to a grass surface at Rugby Park in 2025.

Livingston play on an artificial surface but were relegated from the Premiership at the end of the recently concluded season.

Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen and Tete Yengi of Livingston in action. Image: Shutterstock
Stefan Gartenmann of Aberdeen and Tete Yengi of Livingston in action. Image: Shutterstock

The statement continues: “The SPFL Board recently approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by UEFA, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership.

“The SPFL will be engaging with Premiership clubs on this project ahead of the new season. “

