Scottish Premiership clubs vote to ban artificial pitches from 2026

Premiership clubs have voted in favour of banning artificial pitches in the the Scottish top flight.

Artificial pitches in the will be phased out by 2026.

The SPFL will also work with a leading pitch consultancy firm to improve the condition of grass pitches in the Premiership.

A statement reads: “Clubs in the Premiership had brought forward a resolution seeking to phase out artificial pitches in Scotland’s top division.

“The SPFL has confirmed that resolution has been passed.

“The SPFL Board has granted a two-year period to allow clubs with an artificial pitch to plan for the phasing out of the surfaces in the Premiership.

“This period of grace is in line with recommendations of the SPFL Competitions Working Group, which represents member clubs across the SPFL.”

Improving the standard of grass pitches

Kilmarnock are the only club in the Premiership that play on an artificial surface.

However Killie plan to return to a grass surface at Rugby Park in 2025.

Livingston play on an artificial surface but were relegated from the Premiership at the end of the recently concluded season.

The statement continues: “The SPFL Board recently approved plans for a Premiership-wide project to work with a leading pitch consultancy firm, which is regularly used by UEFA, to improve the standards of grass pitches in the cinch Premiership.

“The SPFL will be engaging with Premiership clubs on this project ahead of the new season. “