Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine exits St Johnstone

Former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has left St Johnstone after two years at the Perth club.

The 37-year-old was out of contract at the end of the recently completed season.

St Johnstone have confirmed Scotland cap Considine will exit the club.

Considine made 71 appearances for Saints after being signed by Callum Davidson in summer 2022.

He featured off the bench in the 2-1 defeat of Motherwell in the final game of the season to ensure St Johnstone retained their top flight status.

A St Johnstone statement said: “Andy Considine joined us in the summer of 2022 following a remarkable – and impressive – 18-year service with Aberdeen.

“A top professional on and off the field of play, Andy did not take long to show just why he has operated in the top-flight of Scottish football for so long.

“He made 71 appearances for the club in total, five of those coming from the bench and he pitched in with two goals.

“We thank Andy for all of his contributions with us and wish him well for the future.”

Considine an Aberdeen legend

Considine left Aberdeen at the end of the 2021-22 season after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

A product of the Pittodrie youth system Considine made 571 appearances for Aberdeen.

He was given an emotional send off by 15,000 Dons fans in his final game for the club – a 0-0 draw with St Mirren on May 15, 2022.

Considine was made captain for the day and received a guard of honour before the match.

A League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014 the defender was capped three times by Scotland.