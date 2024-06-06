Aberdeen fans have their say on goalkeeping targets – including Rangers’ Robby McCrorie asking price

Many Aberdeen fans have balked at the idea of their club paying Rangers’ reported asking price for goalkeeper Robby McCrorie – here’s what they had to say.

On Wednesday, it emerged the Ibrox club want £500,000 plus add-ons for McCrorie, who is 26, has a year left on his deal and is understood to have rejected an extended Gers contract out of determination to go somewhere else and command regular game-time.

A graduate of the Govan side’s youth academy, McCrorie has only made five top-flight appearances with the Rangers first-team over eight years, with a further 24 Premiership outings in two seasons on loan at Livingston.

Aberdeen are in the market for a new No.1 this summer, with Dutchman Kelle Roos set to depart.

They have been linked to permanent switches for McCrorie and Serbian shotstopper Stojan Lekovic from FK Radnicki Kragujeva.

New Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is thought to be keen on a loan move for his former Elfsborg keeper, Icelander Hakon Valdimarsson, who is now at English Premier League Brentford.

Reacting to Rangers slapping a half-a-million-pound-plus price-tag on goalie McCrorie – the twin brother of former Dons midfielder/right-back Ross McCrorie – it is clear a lot of the Red Army would prefer their club to look elsewhere in filling their vacancy between the posts.

McCrorie ‘has not played enough first-team football’

Many supporters pointed to the hefty fee being demanded by the Gers relative to the amount of games played by McCrorie, who has found himself behind multiple keepers in the Ibrox pecking order over the years.

Denis Morrison said: “He’s stagnated his career by not playing.

“Get a younger keeper with more upside, or a keeper of a similar age who has played regular football instead.

“If we can get him cheaper it may be worth a gamble, but we can spend £500k more wisely.”

Clark Gillies added: “3-4 years ago, I would have ripped their arms off to get him for that…. but he is not 22-23 (which most people seem to think he is) and he has wasted probably what would be considered his best years warming the bench…. £250k max.”

Other members of the Red Army think there are better options out there, representing better value – whether it is Valdimarsson or a gem uncovered by the Dons’ Continent-scouring recruitment team.

Stuart Paterson said: “Not good enough for our number 1 and has not played in enough competitive first-team football. We should go for the Icelandic loon instead.”

Dean Nismo said: “No, we can get much better value buying some(one) from Europe with more potential.

“He is 26, he isn’t going to get much better, if any.”

However, Wandering Scotty is torn, as he said: “I hate that he has played so few games.

“But if he gets a regular game he could get into the Scotland squad.

“£500k for a potential Scottish internationalist is good value.”

‘If McCrorie plays for Dons for decade and becomes Scotland international, £500k will be worth it’

Other fans are, however, convinced the investment in McCrorie could be worth it in the long term for Aberdeen.

Baz said: “500K when he could be Number 1 for 10 years? No brainer.”

Windy added: “It depends on your perspective: he’s not worth 500k now, but if AFC believe he can be our keeper for the next decade and develop into a potential internationalist, then it’s an absolute no-brainer of an investment.”

Jay Moir said: “As much as it’s Rangers, I genuinely think £500k could be a bargain after a few years of being a no1.

“Every time he got a shot at Rangers, I thought he was good.”

‘I’d rather drink sewer water than give Rangers money’

But some supporters simply draw the line at Aberdeen paying to secure signings from fierce rivals Rangers.

Niall said: “We should never give them money”.

Mubs added: “I wouldn’t take anybody from them. Better keepers out there for that kind of money.”

@ScottyC1314 said: “I’d rather drink sewer water than give them any money”.