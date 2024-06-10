Paul Third: Farewell Jonny Hayes, a modern day Aberdeen legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Farewell Jonny Hayes, a modern day Aberdeen legend

Winger richly deserves his hero status after sterling service to the Dons across two spells.

Jonny Hayes announced his retirement last week. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen’s last link with the class of 2014 has been severed after Jonny Hayes called time on his playing career.

In typical Hayes fashion he did so with the minimum of fuss as a brief statement from the club confirmed he had hung up his boots and decided to move on to pastures new as a coach.

Hayes had the honour of being the last member of the club’s 2014 League Cup final winning side still plying their trade at Pittodrie.

There is little doubting his contribution to the club goes much deeper than the one trophy he helped bring to the club and he fully merits the legend tag he has been afforded by the Red Army.

It’s easy to say there has only been one piece of silverware at Pittodrie in the last 29 years and anyone who has played for the club is undeserving of such status.

But Hayes, especially in his pomp, was a sight to behold and along with Adam Rooney and Niall McGinn he was one third of a devastating forward line at Pittodrie.

In this writer’s opinion he is the best left winger to grace the red strip of Aberdeen at Pittodrie since Gothenburg Great Peter Weir.

Given it has been 37 years since Weir played for the Dons we’re talking about a third of the club’s entire history.

What makes Hayes special?

So why does the Irishman deserve such lofty status?

There’s the lung-busting runs all day long for the cause, the tremendous goals, the individual moments of brilliance and the remarkable consistency.

Hayes, who was brought to Pittodrie by the late Craig Brown from Caley Thistle in the summer of 2012, made 352 appearances, 25 of them in European competition, across two spells with the Dons.

With 38 goals to his name too, most of them outrageous efforts, and a ridiculous 90 assists, there are enough memorable moments from his Aberdeen career alone to fill the scrapbook of most players’ careers.

And that’s before you include the successful spells Hayes had at Caley Thistle and Celtic too.

A team player on and off the field

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1 against Livingston on May 15. Image: SNS.

But it’s the other things which don’t get recognised so much which stands Hayes apart.

He earned his club a seven-figure fee when he left for Celtic Park in 2017 before returning on a free three years later after agreeing to defer his wages for 12 months due to the Covid pandemic.

But more importantly was the influence and respect he had from within the Pittodrie changing room.

Dante Polvara could not speak highly enough of Hayes after he bowed out amidst emotional scenes in his last game against Livingston last month.

The guard of honour reduced Hayes to tears as he walked down the tunnel one last time with the fans singing his name.

In addition to his playing commitments he has also been working in the background as part of the youth academy at Cormack Park, and assisted the first team under interim boss Peter Leven when needed.

It is that respect and talent which has led to Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers making a move to lure Hayes back to the Hoops to join the coaching staff.

He is expected to assist Stephen McManus with the B team and work with the under-18s in his new role.

Aberdeen’s loss is undoubtedly Celtic’s gain.

Conversation