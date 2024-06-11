Jimmy Thelin’s ‘fantastic eye’ for signings can transform Aberdeen, says Swedish football expert

New boss Jimmy Thelin has been tipped to source transfer gems for Aberdeen due to his “fantastic eye” for untapped talent.

And the 46-year-old Swede has recruitment skills to bring the “holy grail” of on-field glory and big money transfer sale success to Pittodrie.

Sports writer Robert Laal covers Thelin’s former club Elfsborg for the Göteborgs-Posten in Sweden.

He insists Thelin has a talent for sourcing talent “that not everyone sees” in the transfer market before eventually selling on for a sizeable profit.

However that transfer model is not at the expense of emerging talent through the club’s youth system.

Laal insists there was no manager better at developing rising talent in Sweden.

Laal said: “At Elfsborg Jimmy did the two most important things you can do as a manager – deliver success and bring the club money.

“It is what modern football is about.

“That is basically the holy grail in football – to have success and also take young players, develop them and then sell them for a lot of money.

“Other managers can do it once or twice.

“Jimmy has done it year after year after year.

“He not only built Elfsborg into a top team but also built a great economy at the club.

“Jimmy left with Elfsborg a rich club in Sweden.

“They were not a rich club when he arrived.

“That is why Aberdeen are right to appoint him because it is what all clubs want.

“That kind of success on and off the pitch.”

‘He finds good players everywhere’

Thelin was confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on a three-year contract on April 18.

However the 46-year-old opted to remain at Elfsborg until June 1 when the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

Last season Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan, losing out on the title on goal-difference to Malmo.

It was the second runners-up finish delivered by Thelin who also led the Boras-based club to second spot in 2020.

Laal said: “Jimmy had a huge impact at Elfsborg and played an important part in building it into one of the top clubs in Sweden.

“He is fantastic at taking youngsters and developing them so they become top players.

“Then they can sell them for a lot of money.

“He got a lot of players from Africa and ones you had not heard about in Sweden, Denmark.

“Jimmy finds good players everywhere as he has a fantastic eye to see players.

“And if those players are given the right environment and practice they will rise and succeed with his type of play.”

Thelin ‘gives young players a chance’

Aberdeen’s emerging talent secured league and cup glory last season.

The under-18s won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title.

They also reached the SFA Youth Cup final but were edged out 2-1 by Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen’s under-16s won the Club Academy Scotland U16 title and also claimed Scottish Cup glory.

Laal insists Thelin will give the emerging talent at Pittodrie the chance to shine in the first team.

He said: “You will not find a better coach in Sweden than Jimmy for taking through young players at a club.

“He is patient.

“Jimmy gives young players the chance when they are ready.

“He doesn’t burn out a player because the crowd want to see the talents too early.

“He is very strong and determined to do the right thing for the team.”

Similarities with Sir Alex Ferguson

Laal sees similarities in character between Thelin and legendary Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The glory years under Ferguson when Aberdeen conquered Europe and dominated Scotland are unlikely to ever return.

Football has moved on too much since then.

However Laal reckons Thelin has similar traits to the ones that drove Sir Alex to conquer Europe with the Dons and Manchester United.

He said: “I wrote a column where I said if Jimmy Thelin gets everything out that he has maybe he could be like Sir Alex Ferguson.

“They have the same qualities, but on a different level.

“Jimmy is patient and doesn’t let anyone tell him what to do.

“He can find a player that not everyone else sees and can make them take the steps they need.”

Thelin never complains about referee

Thelin may have many traits reminiscent of Gothenburg Great Sir Alex.

However Laal insists Dons fans should not expect their new gaffer to ever criticise a match official.

He said: “Jimmy was at Elfsborg for seven years and never complained at the referee.

“He says you should not focus on things you cannot control.

“You only focus on what you can control – that is his line and he never moves from it.

“Jimmy is unique in that manner.

“He only focuses on what he can control as anything else is a waste of energy.

“That is his ideology and he lives by that.

“He never complains about the referee. I admire him for that.”