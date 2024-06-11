Jimmy Thelin’s ‘fantastic eye’ for signings can transform Aberdeen, says Swedish football expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin’s ‘fantastic eye’ for signings can transform Aberdeen, says Swedish football expert

New Aberdeen boss has been praised as having the same characteristics as legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran

New boss Jimmy Thelin has been tipped to source transfer gems for Aberdeen due to his “fantastic eye” for untapped talent.

And the 46-year-old Swede has recruitment skills to bring the “holy grail” of on-field glory and big money transfer sale success to Pittodrie.

Sports writer Robert Laal covers Thelin’s former club Elfsborg for the Göteborgs-Posten in Sweden.

He insists Thelin has a talent for sourcing talent “that not everyone sees” in the transfer market before eventually selling on for a sizeable profit.

However that transfer model is not at the expense of emerging talent through the club’s youth system.

Laal insists there was no manager better at developing rising talent in Sweden.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran

Laal said: “At Elfsborg Jimmy did the two most important things you can do as a manager – deliver success and bring the club money.

“It is what modern football is about.

“That is basically the holy grail in football – to have success and also take young players, develop  them and then sell them for a lot of money.

“Other managers can do it once or twice.

“Jimmy has done it year after year after year.

“He not only built Elfsborg into a top team but also built a great economy at the club.

“Jimmy left with Elfsborg a rich club in Sweden.

“They were not a rich club when he arrived.

“That is why Aberdeen are right to appoint him because it is what all clubs want.

“That kind of success on and off the pitch.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

‘He finds good players everywhere’

Thelin was confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on a three-year contract  on April 18.

However the 46-year-old opted to remain at Elfsborg until June 1 when the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

Last season Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan, losing out on the title on goal-difference to Malmo.

It was the second runners-up finish delivered by Thelin who also led the Boras-based club to second spot in 2020.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

Laal said: “Jimmy had a huge impact at Elfsborg and played an important part in building it into one of the top clubs in Sweden.

“He is fantastic at taking youngsters and developing them so they become top players.

“Then they can sell them for a lot of money.

“He got a lot of players from Africa and ones you had not heard about in Sweden, Denmark.

“Jimmy finds good players everywhere as he has a fantastic eye to see players.

“And if those players are given the right environment and practice they will rise and succeed with his type of play.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Thelin ‘gives young players a chance’

Aberdeen’s emerging talent secured league and cup glory last season.

The under-18s won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title.

They also reached the SFA Youth Cup final but were edged out 2-1 by Rangers at Hampden.

Aberdeen’s under-16s won the Club Academy Scotland U16 title and also claimed Scottish Cup glory.

Laal insists Thelin will give the emerging talent at Pittodrie the chance to shine in the first team.

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson
Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin’s final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “You will not find a better coach in Sweden than Jimmy for taking through young players at a club.

“He is patient.

“Jimmy gives young players the chance when they are ready.

“He doesn’t burn out a player because the crowd want to see the talents too early.

“He is very strong and determined to do the right thing for the team.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

Similarities with Sir Alex Ferguson

Laal sees similarities in character between Thelin and legendary Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The glory years under Ferguson when Aberdeen conquered Europe and dominated Scotland are unlikely to ever return.

Football has moved on too much since then.

However Laal reckons Thelin has similar traits to the ones that drove Sir Alex to conquer Europe with the Dons and Manchester United.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I wrote a column where I said if Jimmy Thelin gets everything out that he has maybe he could be like Sir Alex Ferguson.

“They have the same qualities, but on a different level.

“Jimmy is patient and doesn’t let anyone tell him what to do.

“He can find a player that not everyone else sees and can make them take the steps they need.”

Sports writer Robert Laal of the Goteborgs-Posten pictured at Elfsborg's Boras Arena in Sweden. Image: DCT Media
Sports writer Robert Laal of the Goteborgs-Posten pictured at Elfsborg’s Boras Arena in Sweden. Image: DCT Media

Thelin never complains about referee

Thelin may have many traits reminiscent of Gothenburg Great Sir Alex.

However Laal insists Dons fans should not expect their new gaffer to ever criticise a match official.

He said: “Jimmy was at Elfsborg for seven years and never complained at the referee.

“He says you should not focus on things you cannot control.

“You only focus on what you can control – that is his line and he never moves from it.

“Jimmy is unique in that manner.

“He only focuses on what he can control as anything else is a waste of energy.

“That is his ideology and he lives by that.

“He never complains about the referee. I admire him for that.”

