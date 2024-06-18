Birmingham City join race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Birmingham City have added their name to the list of admirers for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Journalist Alan Nixon, writing on Patreon, claims the Blues – who were relegated from the English Championship last season – have expressed an interest in the Dons forward.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are leading the race for Miovski, who scored 26 goals for the Pittodrie club last season, and can offer the North Macedonian international Champions League football.

But that has not deterred City, who want Miovski to spearhead their promotion bid in League One next season.

Bologna, who finished fifth in Italy’s top-flight last season, are reportedly considering tabling a £7million bid for Miovski, who would link-up with former Don Lewis Ferguson should he make the move to the Emilia-Romagna based club.

But Bologna’s success has come at a cost after Juventus lured manager Thiago Motta away from Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian club have moved quickly to replace Motta after naming Vicenzo Italiano as his successor.

Bologna have been watching the Dons regularly this season and were tracking midfielder Connor Barron, who is out of contract at Pittodrie.

But Miovski has also caught the eye of Italian scouts.

City, who are owned by a consortium from the United States, know they cannot offer participation in the Champions League.

But they remain keen on the Dons striker and could make a move should Bologna drop their interest in Aberdeen’s leading scorer.