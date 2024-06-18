Birmingham City join race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Birmingham City join race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

The ambitious League One side are said to be keeping tabs on the Dons' leading goalscorer.

By Paul Third
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Dons striker Bojan Miovski scored 26 goals for Aberdeen last season. Image: Shutterstock

Birmingham City have added their name to the list of admirers for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

Journalist Alan Nixon, writing on Patreon, claims the Blues – who were relegated from the English Championship last season – have expressed an interest in the Dons forward.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are leading the race for Miovski, who scored 26 goals for the Pittodrie club last season, and can offer the North Macedonian international Champions League football.

But that has not deterred City, who want Miovski to spearhead their promotion bid in League One next season.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is a wanted man. Image: SNS.

Bologna, who finished fifth in Italy’s top-flight last season, are reportedly considering tabling a £7million bid for Miovski, who would link-up with former Don Lewis Ferguson should he make the move to the Emilia-Romagna based club.

But Bologna’s success has come at a cost after Juventus lured manager Thiago Motta away from Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian club have moved quickly to replace Motta after naming Vicenzo Italiano as his successor.

Bologna have been watching the Dons regularly this season and were tracking midfielder Connor Barron, who is out of contract at Pittodrie.

But Miovski has also caught the eye of Italian scouts.

City, who are owned by a consortium from the United States, know they cannot offer participation in the Champions League.

But they remain keen on the Dons striker and could make a move should Bologna drop their interest in Aberdeen’s leading scorer.

