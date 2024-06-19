Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin aims to use fans’ pride in the club as force to build a bright future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin aims to use fans’ pride in the club as force to build a bright future

Aberdeen manager Thelin says he has already had 'a lot of chats' with Director of Football Steven Gunn regarding plans for the future

By Sean Wallace
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin aims to use the fans’ pride in the club as a driving force to build a bright future at Pittodrie.

Thelin says he immediately felt the Red Army’s passion for the Dons when arriving in the Granite City this week.

The 46-year-old says he also feels that pride and is honoured to be on a “journey” with fans to bring the good times back to Aberdeen.

Swede Thelin is well aware of the club’s proud history of success and will use that as inspiration.

Thelin confirmed he has also held extensive discussions with Director of Football Steven Gunn regarding plans for the future and signings.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin has already signed striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian club Ujpest on a three-year deal.

Defender Gavin Molloy was also secured by Thelin from League of Ireland Premier League leader Shelbourne until 2027.

And the new Dons gaffer also secured teenage sensation Fletcher Boyd, 16, on a new contract until 2027.

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “You can feel the culture when you come to Pittodrie and when people speak about the city and the club.

“You see people really care about Aberdeen and they are proud.

“I want to be part of that journey.

“You can feel the power a football club can be to a society or a city.

“I’ve run into a lot of supporters and you can feel the passion they have for the club and the city.

“To be part of that is really nice.

“There is a big history but they are looking forward to creating a new  future too and I want to be part of that.

“You always have to respect the history.

“However you also have to think about now and keep moving forward.

“And  use this history to keep putting Aberdeen on the spot and be a strong club.”

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Discussions with Director of Football

Thelin was officially confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on a three-year deal on April 18.

However he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

Thelin has brought his Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

Despite being in Sweden until this week Thelin had been working behind the scenes with Director of Football Gunn and Chief Executive Alan Burrows on new signings.

Aberdeen have made a move for St Johnstone’s Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Mitov still has one year left on his St Johnstone contract but it contains a six-figure release clause – and it is understood the Dons have triggered that clause.

Keeper Kelle Roos left Aberdeen at the end of last season after his contract run down.

St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “There’s a lot to do.

“We’re going through the squad and starting to look at the big picture of the training and some other things.

“I have Christer and Emir with me and the rest of the staff will arrive on Thursday and I’ve had a lot of chats with Steven (Gunn).

“I’ve been looking forward to coming for a long time now and finally I’m here.

“It was really nice to walk in the door.

“All the people I’ve met have been so nice and I’m looking forward to playing out there.”

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,

‘I am really proud of Aberdeen football club and Aberdeen city’

Aberdeen finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

The Dons also faced the threat of a relegation play-off battle until then interim boss Peter Leven engineered an upturn in form.

Leven has remained at Pittodrie and will be assistant first team coach under Thelin.

Aberdeen have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Thelin insists it will take unity in every facet of the club, from players, management, board and fans to deliver success.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran .

He said: “We are doing this together and have to dig in, work hard and keep going.

“For me the atmosphere is already here, a strong togetherness.

“The trust and the belief in ourselves, that is the most important thing.

“I am really proud of Aberdeen football club and Aberdeen city so it is going to be fine.

 

 

 

 

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd signs new long-term contract
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14075240ci) Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen during the Europa League play off match between Aberdeen and BK Hacken at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v BK Hacken, Europa League., Play Off - 31 Aug 2023
Duk tells Aberdeen he wants to leave Pittodrie
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Will Peter Ambrose be Aberdeen's next signing coup from Hungary?
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Duk's agent warns the striker wants to leave Aberdeen this summer
5
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Birmingham City join race for Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy in action for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Positive start to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's squad rebuild
2
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season
2
Craig Samson, the now-former Aberdeen goalkeeper coach. Image: SNS.
Goalkeeping coach Craig Samson leaves Aberdeen for Hibs

Conversation