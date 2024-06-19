Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin aims to use fans’ pride in the club as force to build a bright future

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin aims to use the fans’ pride in the club as a driving force to build a bright future at Pittodrie.

Thelin says he immediately felt the Red Army’s passion for the Dons when arriving in the Granite City this week.

The 46-year-old says he also feels that pride and is honoured to be on a “journey” with fans to bring the good times back to Aberdeen.

Swede Thelin is well aware of the club’s proud history of success and will use that as inspiration.

Thelin confirmed he has also held extensive discussions with Director of Football Steven Gunn regarding plans for the future and signings.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin has already signed striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian club Ujpest on a three-year deal.

Defender Gavin Molloy was also secured by Thelin from League of Ireland Premier League leader Shelbourne until 2027.

And the new Dons gaffer also secured teenage sensation Fletcher Boyd, 16, on a new contract until 2027.

Thelin said: “You can feel the culture when you come to Pittodrie and when people speak about the city and the club.

“You see people really care about Aberdeen and they are proud.

“I want to be part of that journey.

“You can feel the power a football club can be to a society or a city.

“I’ve run into a lot of supporters and you can feel the passion they have for the club and the city.

“To be part of that is really nice.

“There is a big history but they are looking forward to creating a new future too and I want to be part of that.

“You always have to respect the history.

“However you also have to think about now and keep moving forward.

“And use this history to keep putting Aberdeen on the spot and be a strong club.”

Discussions with Director of Football

Thelin was officially confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on a three-year deal on April 18.

However he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

Thelin has brought his Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

Despite being in Sweden until this week Thelin had been working behind the scenes with Director of Football Gunn and Chief Executive Alan Burrows on new signings.

Aberdeen have made a move for St Johnstone’s Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov.

Mitov still has one year left on his St Johnstone contract but it contains a six-figure release clause – and it is understood the Dons have triggered that clause.

Keeper Kelle Roos left Aberdeen at the end of last season after his contract run down.

Thelin said: “There’s a lot to do.

“We’re going through the squad and starting to look at the big picture of the training and some other things.

“I have Christer and Emir with me and the rest of the staff will arrive on Thursday and I’ve had a lot of chats with Steven (Gunn).

“I’ve been looking forward to coming for a long time now and finally I’m here.

“It was really nice to walk in the door.

“All the people I’ve met have been so nice and I’m looking forward to playing out there.”

‘I am really proud of Aberdeen football club and Aberdeen city’

Aberdeen finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

The Dons also faced the threat of a relegation play-off battle until then interim boss Peter Leven engineered an upturn in form.

Leven has remained at Pittodrie and will be assistant first team coach under Thelin.

Aberdeen have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Thelin insists it will take unity in every facet of the club, from players, management, board and fans to deliver success.

He said: “We are doing this together and have to dig in, work hard and keep going.

“For me the atmosphere is already here, a strong togetherness.

“The trust and the belief in ourselves, that is the most important thing.

“I am really proud of Aberdeen football club and Aberdeen city so it is going to be fine.