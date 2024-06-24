Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses pressure to bring success to Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses pressure to bring success to Pittodrie

Manager Thelin has already began his summer squad rebuild with the capture of three new signings and more to come

By Sean Wallace
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he is embracing the pressure and expectation to bring success back to Pittodrie.

The Swede met up with the squad for the first time on Monday as the Dons returned for pre-season training.

Aberdeen are set to jet out to the Algarve next week for a warm weather training camp as Thelin steps up his preparations for the new season.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin signed a three-year contract to manage Aberdeen.

The Reds finished in the Premiership bottom six last season and have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Thelin has been tasked with bringing the glory days back to the Dons and insists the pressure to deliver will not hinder him.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC.

He said: “Expectation and pressure is always there in this business and you just have to embrace it.

“You have to respect it, but enjoy the pressure, that is the most important thing.

“It is there, but it is a good thing, as Aberdeen is a big club.

“As a manager you have to feel like getting that responsibility is a good thing, that people trust you.

“Then when you get that responsibility you have to take care of that.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran.

Thelin on building for success

Thelin was officially confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on April 18.

However, he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight went into a summer break in early June.

The 46-year-old remained in regular contact with Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows regarding signing targets.

That laid the ground-work for Thelin to move quickly when the summer transfer window opened.

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.

He has already secured three new signings with more additions planned as Thelin rebuilds a squad that underperformed in the Premiership last season.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22. was signed on a three-year contract from Hungarian club Ujpest for an undisclosed fee.

Aberdeen have the option to extend the deal to four years for Ambrose – who was Ujpest’s top scorer last season with 10 goals.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Molloy penned a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin also swooped to land Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in Mitov’s contract to sign the keeper, 27, on a three-year contract for a six-figure fee.

The Dons also have the option to extend Mitov’s contract to a fourth year

Thelin is determined to build a squad that can deliver success to Pittodrie.

And he has vowed to give everything in the pursuit of that target.

St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “You have to build and do everything you can together with the staff and players to try to win things.

“We have a responsibility to give everything.

“That is the message we want to send out and then the qualities will give us results.

“And we keep pushing more and more.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran.

‘You have to get to know the character in the league’

Thelin also secured rising teenage star Fletcher Boyd on a new three-year contract.

The Swede made tying down the 16-year-old’s long-term future one of his first priorities at the club.

Boyd became Aberdeen’s youngest-ever goalscorer when netting on his debut in a 4-0 win at Hibs last month.

He followed that up with a superb goal in the Dons’ next game, a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last season, only losing out on the title to Malmo on goal difference.

He also secured a runners-up finish in 2020.

Thelin’s entire managerial career has been in Sweden, having bossed Jonkopings Sodra IF before Elfsorg.

What differences does he anticipate between Scottish and Swedish football?

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran.

“Let’s see when we start playing,” he said.

“One thing is to watch the games but you have to see them, smell them, know the difference and know the characters of the league.

“I know the pitch size is the same and there are two goals.

“But we have to respect it will be different.”

Conversation