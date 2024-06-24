Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses pressure to bring success to Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he is embracing the pressure and expectation to bring success back to Pittodrie.

The Swede met up with the squad for the first time on Monday as the Dons returned for pre-season training.

Aberdeen are set to jet out to the Algarve next week for a warm weather training camp as Thelin steps up his preparations for the new season.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin signed a three-year contract to manage Aberdeen.

The Reds finished in the Premiership bottom six last season and have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

Thelin has been tasked with bringing the glory days back to the Dons and insists the pressure to deliver will not hinder him.

He said: “Expectation and pressure is always there in this business and you just have to embrace it.

“You have to respect it, but enjoy the pressure, that is the most important thing.

“It is there, but it is a good thing, as Aberdeen is a big club.

“As a manager you have to feel like getting that responsibility is a good thing, that people trust you.

“Then when you get that responsibility you have to take care of that.”

Thelin on building for success

Thelin was officially confirmed as new Aberdeen manager on April 18.

However, he opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight went into a summer break in early June.

The 46-year-old remained in regular contact with Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn and chief executive Alan Burrows regarding signing targets.

That laid the ground-work for Thelin to move quickly when the summer transfer window opened.

He has already secured three new signings with more additions planned as Thelin rebuilds a squad that underperformed in the Premiership last season.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22. was signed on a three-year contract from Hungarian club Ujpest for an undisclosed fee.

Aberdeen have the option to extend the deal to four years for Ambrose – who was Ujpest’s top scorer last season with 10 goals.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Molloy penned a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Thelin also swooped to land Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in Mitov’s contract to sign the keeper, 27, on a three-year contract for a six-figure fee.

The Dons also have the option to extend Mitov’s contract to a fourth year

Thelin is determined to build a squad that can deliver success to Pittodrie.

And he has vowed to give everything in the pursuit of that target.

He said: “You have to build and do everything you can together with the staff and players to try to win things.

“We have a responsibility to give everything.

“That is the message we want to send out and then the qualities will give us results.

“And we keep pushing more and more.”

‘You have to get to know the character in the league’

Thelin also secured rising teenage star Fletcher Boyd on a new three-year contract.

The Swede made tying down the 16-year-old’s long-term future one of his first priorities at the club.

Boyd became Aberdeen’s youngest-ever goalscorer when netting on his debut in a 4-0 win at Hibs last month.

He followed that up with a superb goal in the Dons’ next game, a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Thelin led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Allsvenskan last season, only losing out on the title to Malmo on goal difference.

He also secured a runners-up finish in 2020.

Thelin’s entire managerial career has been in Sweden, having bossed Jonkopings Sodra IF before Elfsorg.

What differences does he anticipate between Scottish and Swedish football?

“Let’s see when we start playing,” he said.

“One thing is to watch the games but you have to see them, smell them, know the difference and know the characters of the league.

“I know the pitch size is the same and there are two goals.

“But we have to respect it will be different.”