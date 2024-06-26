Sean Wallace: Why Bojan Miovski sell-on clause would net Aberdeen millions

When Aberdeen inevitably sell goal hero Bojan Miovski, a sell-on clause will surely land the club multi-millions beyond the original transfer fee.

Why? Because the striker is like Pittodrie legend Steve Archibald in that he will excel in any league he steps up to.

Clubs across Europe are monitoring the 25-year-old striker with the view to a summer transfer window swoop.

The North Macedonia international is on the radar of clubs in Italy, Germany, Spain and England.

Italian Serie A Bologna have targeted Miovski and can offer Champions League group stage action in the upcoming season.

English Premier League Southampton, Dutch giants Feyenoord and Premiership champions Celtic have also been linked with the prolific striker.

A £535,000 signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest two years ago, Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

He will inevitably be sold on for a huge profit.

Whether Miovski exits this summer or in a later transfer window remains to be seen.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will surely want to have the striker leading the line in his debut season at Pittodrie.

However, every player has a price, that is the reality of football.

When the striker is sold he is good enough to shine in any of the big five leagues – the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A or Ligue 1 in France.

He has the capability of moving up levels and excelling with each jump, like Aberdeen legend Archibald.

Archibald was working as a mechanic in Glasgow while playing for Clyde when Billy McNeill offered him the chance to go full-time with the Dons.

He grabbed it and netted 51 goals in 121 games over three seasons to earn a lucrative move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Miovski was signed from an MTK Budapest side who had been relegated to the second tier of Hungarian football.

Like Archibald, he has grabbed his chance in the Scottish top-flight.

Archibald was transferred to Tottenham Hotspur in an £800,000 deal in 1980.

He excelled at Spurs and finished top scorer in the English top-flight in his debut season, where he also won the FA Cup.

Archibald went on to win the FA Cup again the following year and also secured the Uefa Cup with Spurs in 1984.

Then came a £1.5m move in ’84 to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Archibald was signed as a replacement for legend Diego Maradona, who was sold to Napoli, and he inherited Maradona’s No.10 shirt.

Archibald scored on his debut, a 3-0 away win over Real Madrid, and Barcelona went on to win the league title that season for the first time since 1974.

The following year Barcelona reached the European Cup final, which Archibald started, but they lost on penalties to Steaua Bucharest.

Archibald adapted and excelled to every level he moved up to, because he had both the quality and mental strength to do so.

I believe Miovski is similar.

Which is why Aberdeen must battle to insert a major sell-on clause to any deal when Miovski transfers out.

The Dons negotiated a 20% sell-on fee when selling midfielder Lewis Ferguson to Bologna for £3m in summer 2022.

Ferguson, was being tracked by Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio with the view to a summer bid before suffering a season-ending injury.

Napoli were reportedly considering a bid of around 25 millions euros, or £21m.

Ferguson, like Archibald, seamlessly made the step up to a higher level.

Miovski can do the same – which is why the Dons must ideally secure a 20% sell-on clause for the striker.

When Miovski exits it will surely be for a minimum of £8m – and a sell-on will reap many more millions.