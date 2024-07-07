Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes chairman Dave Cormack’s ‘drive and passion’ will be key to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes chairman Dave Cormack’s ‘drive and passion’ will be key to success

New Aberdeen manager Thelin says he has a strong relationship with club chairman Cormack who fought hard to secure the Swede from Elfsborg.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes the “drive and passion” of chairman Dave Cormack will be key to the bid to bring success back to Pittodrie.

United States-based Cormack fought hard to secure Thelin from Elfsborg.

The Swedish top-flight club were reluctant to lose the 46-year-old who led them to a league runners-up finish last season.

Elfsborg had previously beaten off interest from Sunderland and Swansea who were linked with moves for Thelin in December.

A Belgian club, understood to be Westerlo, were also tracking Thelin.

Thelin was also linked with the Sweden manager’s job following the departure of Janne Andersson last November.

However Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows recently said Cormack was “relentless” in his pursuit of Thelin and wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Cormack eventually got his man when securing Thelin on a three-year contract.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Silves, Portugal.
Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Thelin said: “For me, it’s good that the chairman has that drive as a person

“I have good talks and good relations with him.

“If you want to achieve something you have to have passion and drive.

“And to manage sometimes when times get tough, to keep moving.

“That’s a signal that’s positive.

“That he (Cormack) has this drive and passion about making progress.”

Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

There has been a large turnaround in managers at Pittodrie in recent years.

The Pittodrie hierarchy axed Barry Robson (January 2024), Jim Goodwin (January 2023), Stephen Glass (February 2022) and Derek McInnes (March 2021).

There was also the disastrous period of Neil Warnock who quit after just 33 days in the interim manager role.

The message from Elfsborg players and supporters is that Thelin will bring success to Aberdeen, but it could take time and patience.

Thelin says he has discussed a timeline for success with Cormack.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “We need it step by step.

“If football was so easy and you flip a coin and everything is good tomorrow then no one would work.

“Everyone would sit down and relax.

“We have also talked about the timeline.”

Aberdeen players arrive for a training session in Portugal.
Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Aberdeen have returned to the Granite City after a week-long training camp in Portugal.

Dons supporters will see Thelin in the dugout for the first time when facing Peterhead away in a friendly on Wednesday.

Thelin only missed out on landing the Swedish top flight title last season on goal difference, edged out by Malmo.

The 46-year-old has been tasked with bringing success back to the Pittodrie club after last season’s bottom-six finish.

‘You cannot promise anything’

Normally a new manager will make promises and set targets to appease fans early.

There is none of that from Thelin who remains refreshingly honest.

Thelin wants to get Aberdeen back onto the European stage after the club played in the Europa Conference League group stage last season.

However he says he can promise one thing only, that he and his squad will give their all.

And hopefully success comes from that.

Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “You cannot promise anything.

“My hope is that we take the steps and be stable on the European spots and try to achieve something.

“What I can promise is that we will do everything we can to get better and to grow as a team and a club.

“And when you do that, that is when you get results.

“So we have to stick to that.

“Sitting here on the first day and promising a lot of things is not a good way.”

Conversation