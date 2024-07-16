EXCLUSIVE: New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will be ‘warrior’ for Aberdeen, says Arild Stavrum

New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen has been hailed as a “warrior” and the type of player “every team needs” by former Dons striker and fellow Norwegian Arild Stavrum.

Stavrum keeps close tabs on the top-flight in his home country of Norway, and he reckons Nilsen will be a major hit at Pittodrie after Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin swooped to secure him in a £300,000 transfer from Eliteserien club SK Brann.

Although he is 32, the Dons have tied Nilsen to a three-year-contract.

Thelin pitched Nilsen in for a debut just days after signing for the Aberdeen when he started in the 3-0 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

Nilsen turned his back on European action to sign for the Dons as Brann are set to face Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Stavrum, who starred for Aberdeen from 1999 to 2001, insists Nilsen’s physicality and battling qualities can be key for Thelin.

The 52-year-old said: “If Aberdeen need a warrior, then Nilsen is a great catch for them.

“He is a strong character who always battles and gives his all.

“Nilsen is physical and the type of player that every team needs.”

‘Thelin knows Nilsen well’

Nilsen was Thelin’s fourth summer signing as the Swede bids to strengthen a side who finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Thelin had already signed keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) and defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne).

All four summer signings were handed debuts against Queen of the South.

The capture of Nilsen is intended to finally fill the hole left by the transfer of Albania international Ylber Ramadani to Italian Serie A Lecce in a £1.2million deal last summer.

Thelin had previously managed Nilsen at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2020.

Nilsen captained Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight in 2020 under Thelin before moving to Beveren in Belgium.

Thelin attempted to reunite with the midfielder last year when he tried to sign him again for Swedish top-flight Elfsborg.

However, Nilsen opted to sign a new contract with SK Brann in January until the end of 2025.

Thelin finally got his man when he landed his former player for Aberdeen.

Stavrum said: “Nilsen is an obvious pick for Thelin.

“Thelin knows Nilsen well.

“And he will also know that he has the qualities to play in the Scottish Premiership.”

Impressive debut for new midfielder

Nilsen was in his second spell at SK Brann when Thelin swooped to bring the midfielder to Pittodrie.

The midfielder previously played for the Bergen-based club from 2015 to 2018.

On his return to Brann, he was a key part of the team who won the Norwegian second-tier title (OBOS-ligaen) in 2022.

Nilsen also skippered the club to the Norwegian Cup last year.

Norwegian midfielder Nilsen played alongside Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie in a defensive midfield partnership in a Dons 4-2-3-1 in Dumfries.

Nilsen went into the game fully match-sharp as Brann are well into their league campaign.

And he produced an impressive debut, pitching in with interceptions, tackles and accurate passes forward.

‘I would recommend to a lot of Norwegian players to go to Scotland’

Stavrum was part of an influx of Norwegian players to Pittodrie in 1999 under former Aberdeen manager Ebbe Skovdahl.

Compatriots Cato Guntveit and Thomas Solberg also starred for the Dons alongside Stavrum.

The former Aberdeen striker reckons Aberdeen, and other Scottish top-flight clubs. should look towards the Norwegian transfer market more regularly.

And he would certainly advise Norwegian players to move to Scotland.

Norway’s transfer window closes on September 2.

Stavrum said: “Teams in the Scottish Premiership should look to attract much more players from Norway.

“Many players from Norway go to the Netherlands, but why not Scotland?

“I would recommend to a lot of Norwegian players to go to Scotland.”