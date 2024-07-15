Fan view: What Graeme Shinnie’s tap dance and Jamie McGrath’s jig told us about Aberdeen’s tactics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: What Graeme Shinnie’s tap dance and Jamie McGrath’s jig told us about Aberdeen’s tactics

Aberdeen's second and third goals at Queen of the South were in step with what new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin clearly wants from his team this season.

Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen scores their second goal at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Graeme Shinnie has clearly been putting the time saved in his haircare routine to good use this summer – learning some smart new skills.

Whether it was from Jimmy Thelin or Gene Kelly is a different matter.

Such was the elusiveness of the captain’s footwork in the penalty area as he put Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup group-opener quickly out of Queen of the South’s reach, it was almost as if he was performing a tap routine on the Palmerston plastic.

It was a moment which may turn out to be instructive: more so for this Aberdeen side’s style of play than for its captain’s dancefloor capabilities.

Shinnie’s goal came directly after a period of home possession – albeit an extremely brief one – ended by a turnover inside their penalty area, and that is a tactic of which Thelin’s team will make extensive use.

Opponents should not bank on many moments of peace with the ball.

Equally, the Dons’ third goal is one which is likely to be replicated plenty across the coming months.

Jamie McGrath did not initially appear to be going anywhere in particular when doing his own Irish jig on the left touchline, but when he stepped infield and accelerated around Kyle Doherty, it acted as the trigger for his teammates to burst from their stations and flood the box.

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen in action at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

Within five seconds, five Aberdeen players were in the Doonhamers’ 18-yard box, and the raging tide washed the ball into the net before they could properly arrange their defensive lifeboats.

This, against Scotland’s 29th ranked club on last season’s standings, is not a fair representation of the success Aberdeen’s strategy will meet with.

But it was certainly a preview of what they will try to bring to the Premiership table. Blink and you will miss them.

Conversation