Bojan Miovski transfer latest as Bologna step up interest in alternative striker target

Aberdeen goal hero Miovski has been on the radar of Italian Serie A club Bologna, who can offer Champions League action.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fans’ hopes of retaining star striker Bojan Miovski may have received a boost with Bologna reportedly pursuing another signing target.

Italian Serie A club Bologna have had Miovski on their radar with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Clubs in England, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands are also tracking the striker, who is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Miovski was omitted from the match-day squad by boss Jimmy Thelin for the 3-0 win over Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage opener on Saturday.

Thelin explained he left out the striker because “there is a lot of things going around him right now” – including transfer speculation.

Bologna, who have qualified for the Champions League, have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old.

The Serie A club are on the hunt for a new striker, having sold Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United for £36.5million.

It is understood Miovski was highlighted as a potential candidate to replace Zirkzee.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in the heat of Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Bologna target Greek international

However, reports in Italy suggest Bologna are now looking at another striker signing target.

Corrriere dello Sport claim Bologna are working to push through a transfer for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

Greek international Ioannidis is reportedly keen on a move to Bologna.

But the two clubs are also reportedly far apart in their valuation of Ioannidis, who netted 23 goals in 44 matches for Panathinaikos last season.

His current club reportedly value the striker at €25m (£21m).

Conversation