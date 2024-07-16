Willie Miller: Aberdeen must be firm after Duk goes AWOL – but smart move is to cut best deal possible and get rid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must be firm after Duk goes AWOL – but smart move is to cut best deal possible and get rid

Aberdeen legend Miller thinks there is no point wasting any more resources and funds on attacker Duk if he wants to leave Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must take a firm stance with striker Duk over his failure to return after the summer break, but they must also find a way to reach a resolution with this difficult situation.

Aberdeen recently confirmed Duk is absent from the club without permission and is now the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

There is no point keeping a player who is unhappy and underperforming, though. It is a waste of resources and funds.

If something can be sorted out with Duk, the money he is getting paid in wages can go to another player.

Duk scooped the Dons’ Player of the Year award in his debut season, but his form was nowhere near as good last term.

Aberdeen also confirmed the club have attempted to communicate with the Cape Verde international, but stated Duk “has refused to engage with us directly.”

Ross County’s Jack Baldwin is sent off for a last man challenge on Aberdeen’s Duk. Image: SNS.

There will be a real frustration within Pittodrie they cannot get hold of Duk to have a conversation.

Once the club make contact with Duk, or his agent, then they must find a solution.

If that means Duk moves on, then Aberdeen just have to cut as good a deal as they possibly can.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen for another year.

It is a difficult one for Aberdeen as they have to be seen to be strong enough to deal with the contractual situation, but at the same time wise enough to get a good resolution.

Manager Jimmy Thelin doesn’t need stress of Duk debacle

It is not an ideal situation for manager Jimmy Thelin in his first few weeks at the club.

However, Aberdeen will have enough resources and people on the administration side who will be looking at the Duk situation.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday’s 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

The manager has other things to focus on, including the players who want to be at the club.

Thelin’s job is to galvanise Aberdeen, build up their team spirit and help them bring success to Aberdeen.

Early win suggested Thelin has Aberdeen playing as a unit

Thelin got off to a very positive start as Aberdeen manager with the 3-0 win over Queen of the South.

It was his opening competitive game in charge and the first opportunity for Aberdeen supporters to see him in the dugout.

Thelin has brought in four new signings – Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy, Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Peter Ambrose – and he handed them all debuts at Queen of the South.

The Premier Sports Cup group stage is an opportunity to lay a marker down early for the rest of the season.

And that is what Thelin did with a win, shut-out, three goals and a good performance.

It was the perfect start for Thelin as Queen of the South was an awkward match after a long journey to Dumfries.

Aberdeen dealt with it very effectively.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Thelin and his squad have sent out a positive message this season can be much better than the last one.

Last season was disappointing, because the talent in the team never really came out until Peter Leven as interim boss got them firing in the final few games.

Until Leven took over there wasn’t any consistency, team bonding or team spirit which should have been there.

If you take these players individually, there is no doubt there is the basis of a very good side, and against Queen of the South, it looked like Thelin has also got them playing together as a unit.

For me, any Aberdeen manager coming in with the quality of squad there is at the club should be top six and pushing for a third-placed finish.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen signing will be big help to Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and new signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will boss the midfield in games during the new season.

Manager Jimmy Thelin signed Nilsen on a three-year deal from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann last week.

He handed the 32-year-old a starting debut just days after signing in the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory against Queen of the South.

Thelin had previously managed Nilsen at Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Elfsborg.

It is important Thelin gets his own players in – players he knows.

The midfield is the engine room of the team and the experience of Shinnie and Nilsen will be key.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) and Sivert Heltne Nilsen at full time against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) and Sivert Heltne Nilsen at full-time against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Shinnie is 32 year old, but there is still plenty of football in the Aberdeen captain. I have no doubt about that.

The Dons skipper scored a superb goal against Queen of the South.

Last season Shinnie could have benefitted from someone in beside him who could take the burden off him.

Bringing Nilsen into that area achieves this and is a major move.

Nilsen brings extra experience and leadership, which will be vital in a midfield area which also contains real creative talent in Leighton Clarkson and Jamie McGrath.

Conversation