Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract

Aberdeen have signed Northern Ireland youth international defender Noah McDonnell on a two-year deal.

The highly-rated teenager joins the Dons from NIFL Premiership side Larne FC for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

McDonnell, 16, had a successful trial period at Cormack Park and will now join Aberdeen’s development side.

Right-sided defender McDonnell has captained Northern Ireland at under-15 and U16 level, including in the recent Victory Shield.

Aberdeen Youth Academy director Stuart Glennie revealed McDonnell’s leadership qualities were clear during his trial period.

Glennie said: “Noah was a player that was first spotted by our Northern Ireland lead scout Gareth Elder.

“He has subsequently been followed closely with our head of youth academy recruitment Jim Fraser.

“He is a right-sided defender that has played at youth international level for Northern Ireland, where he has also captained his country for a two-year period, most notably recently at the Victory Shield in Wales.

“Noah is one we identified as an emerging talent and he enjoyed a successful trial period at Cormack Park where he performed well and demonstrated clear leadership qualities.

“As a youth academy, we always strive to bring players through our ranks, but we have to be aware of potential top talents further afield.

“We thank Larne for their co-operation with the transfer of Noah.”