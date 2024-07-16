Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract

Aberdeen have signed 16-year-old Northern Ireland youth captain Noah McDonnell for an undisclosed fee.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Youth Academy Director Stuart Glennie (l) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson
Newly-appointed Aberdeen Youth Academy director Stuart Glennie (left) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen have signed Northern Ireland youth international defender Noah McDonnell on a two-year deal.

The highly-rated teenager joins the Dons from NIFL Premiership side Larne FC for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

McDonnell, 16, had a successful trial period at Cormack Park and will now join Aberdeen’s development side.

Right-sided defender McDonnell has captained Northern Ireland at under-15 and U16 level, including in the recent Victory Shield.

Aberdeen Youth Academy director Stuart Glennie revealed McDonnell’s leadership qualities were clear during his trial period.

Glennie said: “Noah was a player that was first spotted by our Northern Ireland lead scout Gareth Elder.

“He has subsequently been followed closely with our head of youth academy recruitment Jim Fraser.

“He is a right-sided defender that has played at youth international level for Northern Ireland, where he has also captained his country for a two-year period, most notably recently at the Victory Shield in Wales.

“Noah is one we identified as an emerging talent and he enjoyed a successful trial period at Cormack Park where he performed well and demonstrated clear leadership qualities.

“As a youth academy, we always strive to bring players through our ranks, but we have to be aware of potential top talents further afield.

“We thank Larne for their co-operation with the transfer of Noah.”

