Former Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos signs for Italian third-tier club

Dutch keeper Roos' contract with Aberdeen expired this summer and he has signed a three-year deal in Italy.

By Sean Wallace
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has signed for Italian third-tier club US Triestina Calcio.

Dutch keeper Roos has penned a three-year contract with the Serie C side and is set to make his debut in a friendly against Italian giants Lazio on Sunday.

There is the option for an additional year on the contract if US Triestina Calcio are promoted to Serie B.

The 32-year-old spent two seasons at Aberdeen, making 90 appearances.

Roos exited the Dons this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin moved quickly to replace Roos by signing Dimitar Mitov, 27, from St Johnstone on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS

The Dons have the option of extending Bulgarian international Mitov’s contract to a fourth year.

Mitov had a year remaining on his St Johnstone contract, but the Dons triggered a six-figure release clause to land the keeper.

Keeper Mitov made his competitive Aberdeen debut in the 3-0 win at Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

