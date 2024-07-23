Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski gets first game time of the season in 2-1 defeat of Airdrie

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin marked his Pittodrie dugout debut with a hard-fought 2-1 defeat of Airdrieonians in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

For many Dons fans, it was the first opportunity to see Thelin on the touchline, but also his tactics and football ethos – and how much they are transferring to the team.

Aberdeen battled back from a goal behind at half-time against Championship Airdrie to continue the Swede’s 100 percent winning record.

The new Thelin era has only been tested so far against lower league opposition in the League Cup and far sterner tests await when the Premiership action begins.

However, it is a case of so far so good as Thelin’s team delivered a third straight win.

This win jumped Aberdeen to top of Group A, and all but secures a slot in the knock-out phase.

Aberdeen fell behind to a first half goal from Ben Wilson before hitting back in the second half via goals from Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

The Reds’ second goal, a lethal counter attack, was the distillation of the rapid movement and interplay Thelin was renowned for at former club Elfsborg.

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 16, but had to wait 98 days to manage in the Pittodrie dugout for the first time.

The Swede received a standing ovation welcome from the Red Army as he emerged from the tunnel before kick-off.

Miovski’s first game time this season

Star striker Bojan Miovski was again named as a substitute as his omission from the starting line-up continues.

Boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he left the 25-year-old out of the squad for the first game of the season at Queen of the South as there was a “a lot going about him” – including transfer speculation.

North Macedonia international Miovski returned to the squad for the 4-0 win at East Kilbride at the weekend, but was an unused substitute.

Against Airdrie, striker Miovski was introduced at half-time with the Dons trailing 1-0.

He entered the field to rapturous applause from supporters and played a key role in the winning goal.

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna were both credited with an interest in Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

However, just hours before kick-off at Pittodrie, Bologna confirmed the signing of striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille.

Dallinga, 23, is a direct replacement for striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was sold to Manchester United for £36.5m earlier this month.

Clubs in England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands are tracking Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Aberdeen are braced for bids for their goal hero.

Airdrie stun Aberdeen with opener

Airdrie keeper Murray Johnson saved shots from Jamie McGrath and Leighton Clarkson within a few moments of each other.

On the half-hour mark, Jack MacKenzie raced on to a Graeme Shinnie through-ball, but Airdrie’s impressive keeper blocked the left-back’s 10 yard drive.

Aberdeen were left stunned when Airdrie grabbed the lead in the 40th minute.

Dylan MacDonald raced to the byline to keep the ball in and cross into the box.

It found Mason Hancock, but his shot was blocked and the ricochet fell to Ben Wilson, who turned sharply and shot low beyond Dimitar Mitov from 12 yards.

The goal was a deserved reward for Airdrie’s play.

Moments later, a defence-splitting pass from Leighton Clarkson released Ester Sokler through clean through on goal.

However, the striker fired inches wide on the run from 20 yards.

Aberdeen rebound after setback

Aberdeen hit back in the 49th minute when Graeme Shinnie cut inside the box and fired a low 15-yard drive.

It took a slight deflection to send it beyond keeper Johnson.

Manager Thelin high-fived all the players and staff on the bench in celebration.

Miovski instigated a swift and lethal counter attack in the 59th minute with a perfectly judged through-ball to release Shinnie.

The captain raced from the half-way line into the Airdrie box before passing to Clarkson, who clinically converted with a 10 yard drive.

In the 85th minute, skipper Shinnie fired a vicious 25-yard drive that flashed inches over the crossbar.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Rubezic 6, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 6; Heltne Nilsen 6, Shinnie 7; Morris 4 (Miovski 46) , Clarkson 7, McGrath 7; Sokler 6 (Ambrose 87)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Besuijen, Milne, Duncan, Boyd

AIRDRIE (4-2-3-1): Johnson 7; MacDonald 6, McCabe 6, Wilson 6, Hancock 7; McMaster 7, Armstrong 6 (Mochrie 84); Aitken 6 (Agyemang 84)Frizzel 6(Reid 84) McGregor 4 (McGrattan 46). Wilson 7

Subs not used: Wright, Bruce, Watson, Gallagher, Cooper,

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 9,161

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)