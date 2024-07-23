Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski gets first game time of the season in 2-1 defeat of Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski gets first game time of the season in 2-1 defeat of Airdrie

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin had to wait 98 days for his first game at Pittodrie - and marked it with a win.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin marked his Pittodrie dugout debut with a hard-fought 2-1 defeat of Airdrieonians in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

For many Dons fans, it was the first opportunity to see Thelin on the touchline, but also his tactics and football ethos – and how much they are transferring to the team.

Aberdeen battled back from a goal behind at half-time against Championship Airdrie to continue the Swede’s 100 percent winning record.

The new Thelin era has only been tested so far against lower league opposition in the League Cup and far sterner tests await when the Premiership action begins.

However, it is a case of so far so good as Thelin’s team delivered a third straight win.

This win jumped Aberdeen to top of Group A, and all but secures a slot in the knock-out phase.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fell behind to a first half goal from Ben Wilson before hitting back in the second half via goals from Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

The Reds’ second goal,  a lethal counter attack, was the distillation of the rapid movement and interplay Thelin was renowned for at former club Elfsborg.

Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 16, but had to wait 98 days to manage in the Pittodrie dugout for the first time.

The Swede received a standing ovation welcome from the Red Army as he emerged from the tunnel before kick-off.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

Miovski’s first game time this season

Star striker Bojan Miovski was again named as a substitute as his omission from the starting line-up continues.

Boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he left the 25-year-old out of the squad for the first game of the season at Queen of the South as there was a “a lot going about him” – including transfer speculation.

North Macedonia international Miovski returned to the squad for the 4-0 win at East Kilbride at the weekend, but was an unused substitute.

Against Airdrie, striker Miovski was introduced at half-time with the Dons trailing 1-0.

He entered the field to rapturous applause from supporters and played a key role in the winning goal.

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna were both credited with an interest in Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock.

However, just hours before kick-off at Pittodrie, Bologna confirmed the signing of striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille.

Dallinga, 23, is a direct replacement for striker  Joshua Zirkzee, who was sold to Manchester United for £36.5m earlier this month.

Clubs in England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands are tracking Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Aberdeen are braced for bids for their goal hero.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski shakes the hand of a young fan before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski shakes the hand of a young fan before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Airdrie stun Aberdeen with opener

Airdrie keeper Murray Johnson saved shots from Jamie McGrath and Leighton Clarkson within a few moments of each other.

On the half-hour mark, Jack MacKenzie raced on to a Graeme Shinnie through-ball, but Airdrie’s impressive keeper blocked the left-back’s 10 yard drive.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie and Airdrie's Dylan MacDonald in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack Mackenzie and Airdrie’s Dylan MacDonald in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were left stunned when Airdrie grabbed the lead in the 40th minute.

Dylan MacDonald raced to the byline to keep the ball in and cross into the box.

It found Mason Hancock, but his shot was blocked and the ricochet fell to Ben Wilson, who turned sharply and shot low beyond Dimitar Mitov from 12 yards.

The goal was a deserved reward for Airdrie’s play.

Moments later, a defence-splitting pass from Leighton Clarkson released Ester Sokler through clean through on goal.

However, the striker fired inches wide on the run from 20 yards.

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen rebound after setback

Aberdeen hit back in the 49th minute when Graeme Shinnie cut inside the box and fired a low 15-yard drive.

It took a slight deflection to send it beyond keeper Johnson.

Manager Thelin high-fived all the players and staff on the bench in celebration.

Miovski instigated a swift and lethal counter attack in the 59th minute with a perfectly judged through-ball to release Shinnie.

The captain raced from the half-way line into the Airdrie box before passing to Clarkson, who clinically converted with a 10 yard drive.

In the 85th minute, skipper Shinnie fired a vicious 25-yard drive that flashed inches over the crossbar.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Rubezic 6, Molloy 7, MacKenzie 6; Heltne Nilsen 6, Shinnie 7; Morris 4 (Miovski 46) , Clarkson 7, McGrath 7; Sokler 6 (Ambrose 87)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Besuijen, Milne, Duncan, Boyd

AIRDRIE (4-2-3-1): Johnson 7; MacDonald 6, McCabe 6, Wilson 6, Hancock 7; McMaster 7, Armstrong 6 (Mochrie 84); Aitken 6 (Agyemang 84)Frizzel 6(Reid 84) McGregor 4 (McGrattan 46). Wilson 7

Subs not used: Wright, Bruce, Watson, Gallagher, Cooper,

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 9,161

Man-of-the-match: Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Conversation