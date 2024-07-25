Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai

Centre-back Abdulai is also on the radar of clubs in England, Denmark and Norway

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are reportedly tracking Ghanaian defender Nurudeen Abdulai with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

The highly rated 19-year-old has won Ghana Premier League with Medeama SC.

Abdulai has also recently been called up to the Ghana national team.

Reports in Ghana claim Aberdeen are preparing a bid for the defender who is also being tracked by clubs in England, Denmark and Norway.

Abdulai has made  57 appearances for Ghanaian champions Medeama SC scoring four goals.

The defender played in the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season.

Abdulai played a pivotal role in Medeama SC winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the club’s history in the 2022/23 season.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock

The centre-back was selected for the Ghana squad that faced Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November last year.

He was was an unused substitute in both games.

Abdulai was included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad but missed out with a shoulder injury.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already signed centre-back Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne on a three-year deal this summer.

Molloy has started the first three games of the season.

 

