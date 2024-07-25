Aberdeen reportedly tracking Ghanaian centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai

Aberdeen are reportedly tracking Ghanaian defender Nurudeen Abdulai with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

The highly rated 19-year-old has won Ghana Premier League with Medeama SC.

Abdulai has also recently been called up to the Ghana national team.

Reports in Ghana claim Aberdeen are preparing a bid for the defender who is also being tracked by clubs in England, Denmark and Norway.

Abdulai has made 57 appearances for Ghanaian champions Medeama SC scoring four goals.

The defender played in the group stages of the CAF Champions League last season.

Abdulai played a pivotal role in Medeama SC winning the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the club’s history in the 2022/23 season.

The centre-back was selected for the Ghana squad that faced Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November last year.

He was was an unused substitute in both games.

Abdulai was included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad but missed out with a shoulder injury.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already signed centre-back Gavin Molloy from Shelbourne on a three-year deal this summer.

Molloy has started the first three games of the season.